New Jersey State

New Jersey Globe

Democrats to Dr. Oz: run for office as a Republican in New Jersey, please

A top New Jersey Democrat remains hopeful that Dr. Mehmet Oz returns to his home in Cliffside Park and runs for office in New Jersey. “Dr. Oz is fresh off of getting embarrassed in the Pennsylvania US Senate race and exposed a Trump-loving fraud. New Jersey Democrats would welcome a chance to beat Dr. Oz here as well and send him back to one of his other ten houses,” Saily Avelenda, the executive director of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee told the New Jersey Globe. “But maybe he should leave the tequila and crudités in Pennsylvania — Jersey is more of a pizza and bagels kind of state.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Turner comes out in support of abolishing county lines

Few things are more emblematic of New Jersey politics than the county organization line. In almost every county in the state, both parties gather before the primary to decide on their preferred candidate, and with the help of favorably designed ballots, those candidates almost always win. But one of the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey still mixed on Biden, Monmouth poll shows

As he approaches the start of his third year in the White House, President Joe Biden continues to struggle to gain popularity in New Jersey, a state that he carried by sixteen percentage point in the 2020 election, a new Monmouth University poll released today shows. Biden has upside-down job...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Familiar face returns to statehouse as Coughlin staffer

A former aide to Gov. Richard Codey and Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg is returning to New Jersey to work for Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin in an election year when Republicans are making a play for control of the legislature. Sonia Das will serve as a senior advisor to Coughlin...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans dead-set against President Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has mused for years about another presidential run in 2024, but a new Monmouth University Poll released today shows that voters in his home state are deeply opposed to the idea of a President Christie. According to the poll, just 20% of registered New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz

New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
NEW JERSEY STATE

