Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Democrats to Dr. Oz: run for office as a Republican in New Jersey, please
A top New Jersey Democrat remains hopeful that Dr. Mehmet Oz returns to his home in Cliffside Park and runs for office in New Jersey. “Dr. Oz is fresh off of getting embarrassed in the Pennsylvania US Senate race and exposed a Trump-loving fraud. New Jersey Democrats would welcome a chance to beat Dr. Oz here as well and send him back to one of his other ten houses,” Saily Avelenda, the executive director of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee told the New Jersey Globe. “But maybe he should leave the tequila and crudités in Pennsylvania — Jersey is more of a pizza and bagels kind of state.”
New Jersey Globe
68% of New Jersey voters don’t want Dr. Oz to run for office here, Monmouth finds
A Monmouth University poll released today finds that New Jersey native Mehmet Oz, fresh off his loss in last year’s high-profile Pennsylvania Senate election, probably doesn’t have much of a political future in his home state, either. Asked whether they thought Oz, a Republican, should return to New...
New Jersey Globe
Turner comes out in support of abolishing county lines
Few things are more emblematic of New Jersey politics than the county organization line. In almost every county in the state, both parties gather before the primary to decide on their preferred candidate, and with the help of favorably designed ballots, those candidates almost always win. But one of the...
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: 68% of New Jerseyans acknowledge Blacks and whites not treated equally
Nearly 70% of New Jerseyans believe that Black and white people are not treated equally in society – up from 50% in 2012 — but one-third of the state says that racial and ethnic discrimination is not a problem in New Jersey, according to a new Monmouth University poll released today.
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey still mixed on Biden, Monmouth poll shows
As he approaches the start of his third year in the White House, President Joe Biden continues to struggle to gain popularity in New Jersey, a state that he carried by sixteen percentage point in the 2020 election, a new Monmouth University poll released today shows. Biden has upside-down job...
New Jersey Globe
Familiar face returns to statehouse as Coughlin staffer
A former aide to Gov. Richard Codey and Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg is returning to New Jersey to work for Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin in an election year when Republicans are making a play for control of the legislature. Sonia Das will serve as a senior advisor to Coughlin...
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans dead-set against President Christie
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has mused for years about another presidential run in 2024, but a new Monmouth University Poll released today shows that voters in his home state are deeply opposed to the idea of a President Christie. According to the poll, just 20% of registered New...
New Jersey Globe
New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz
New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
Comments / 0