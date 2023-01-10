Highway 166 is closed south of Maricopa, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans announced Wednesday that the highway was open, but the CHP website said it is closed between Maricopa and the junction with Highway 33 in the Cuyama Valley.THE CHP aid emergency repairs are underway and there is a large crack in the roadway near the brake check station on Grocer Grade.

MARICOPA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO