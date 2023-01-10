Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mistee Rose Alee Zarda
Mistee Rose Alee Zarda, 42 went to be with the lord on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born September 29, 1980, in Templeton, CA. to Cleo and Deanna Hunter and was raised in Taft, CA. where she attended Taft City schools. Mistee attended New Hope Temple and this is where she met and married her husband Michael Zarda on March 21, 2020.
