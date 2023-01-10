Public Notice: Phillipsburg School District 2023 schedule of meetings

CRANFORD, NJ - This week Bernie interviews member from Cranford's Equity and Inclusivity Initiative about their work and current survey. Members of the E & I Initiative in the interview are Police Chief Ryan Greco, Sherry Williams, Rev. Alfred Brown of the First Baptist Church, Superintendent Scott Rubin, Ed.D., Dr. Christopher Chapman Legal Redress Officer of the Roselle Chapter of the NAACP, and Commissioner Kathleen Miller Prunty.
The Equity and Inclusivity Initiative, a 501c3 organization, started in Cranford in the wake of George Floyd's murder. "At its core it seeks to determine where we are now," said Ruben, "and where we would like to be in five years" regarding Cranford's status as an inclusive and equitable community.
Chapman and Greco both commented on how the purpose of the committee is not to speak about the issues with only like-minded people, but to involve all ideas in the discussion.
The Initiative has released a community survey that will help them create a strategic plan for the coming years with community input. Anonymity of all participants will be protected, according to the survey's introduction, and consists of 20 questions.
