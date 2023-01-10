Public Notice: Phillipsburg School District 2023 schedule of meetings

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Members of the community are invited to hear first-hand from the Robbinsville School Superintendent about the "State of the Schools" event that will provide an update on the current school year and overall school district. The Robbinsville "State of the Schools" community event will be held at 7:00 p.m, Thursday, January 19 at the Robbinsville Township High School -- located at 155 Robbinsville-Edinburg Road - in the commons area and auditorium. This will be the first time that current Robbinsville Township School Superintendent Brian Betze will host the event which has not occurred for several years. During the evening, Betze will address the community about the "many accomplishments of our district as well as highlight the groups and organizations that support our students and staff." While the band and chorus will perform in the auditorium before and after the speech, clubs and organizations will have tables set up and show off their artwork and student work in the commons area. The event is free and open to the public. No pre-registation is required.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO