Phillipsburg, NJ

Public Notice: Phillipsburg School District 2023 schedule of meetings

By Danielle DeGerolamo
 5 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Board of Education adopted the 2023 schedule of regular meetings and added three special meetings to the 2023 schedule as of January 9, 2023.

Click here for the official notice. All meetings will be available on TAPinto Phillipsburg as events. The agendas can be downloaded from the school district website. All Board of Education meeting for the Phillipsburg School District are held at 50 Sergeant Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Omqaw_0k9qm5e300

Related
TAPinto.net

Survey: Should the Town Council Vote to Approve the Ordinance Making the Mayor's Position Full-Time?

WAYNE, NJ – The Township Council approved the introduction of an ordinance that will change the mayor’s position in Wayne from part-time to full-time in their January 4 meeting. This upcoming, January 18 meeting, the council will decide whether to approve this and officially hand Mayor Chris Vergano a full-time gig with all the municipal government benefits that the other full-time employees of the town enjoy. His salary will go from his part-time stipend of $18,750 to $140,000 per year. TAPinto Wayne has begun a poll to learn Wayne’s response. The poll quite simply asks one question: “Should the Town Council...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Robbinsville 'State of the Schools' Event to Provide Community Update on the District

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Members of the community are invited to hear first-hand from the Robbinsville School Superintendent about the "State of the Schools" event that will provide an update on the current school year and overall school district.  The Robbinsville "State of the Schools" community event will be held at 7:00 p.m, Thursday, January 19 at the Robbinsville Township High School -- located at 155 Robbinsville-Edinburg Road - in the commons area and auditorium.  This will be the first time that current Robbinsville Township School Superintendent Brian Betze will host the event which has not occurred for several years.  During the evening, Betze will address the community about the "many accomplishments of our district as well as highlight the groups and organizations that support our students and staff." While the band and chorus will perform in the auditorium before and after the speech, clubs and organizations will have tables set up and show off their artwork and student work in the commons area.  The event is free and open to the public. No pre-registation is required. 
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights Kindergarten Registration Will Begin Next Week

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ -- The Hasbrouck Heights School District will open registration for children entering Kindergarten for the upcoming 2023 - 2024 school year. Kindergarten registration will begin on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at both Euclid and Lincoln Elementary Schools. Call the school secretary based upon your residence (Kipp Avenue and north – Lincoln School; Jefferson Avenue and south – Euclid School.) Phone numbers for the school offices' are: Lincoln School – 201-393-8182; Euclid School – 201-393-8176.) Parents will need to complete the registration forms, as well as medical and proof of residency information. A complete list of requirements and forms can be found on the district's website. In Hasbrouck Heights, Kindergarten program is a full-day, 8:20 am until 3:03 pm. A before- and after-school program (KEYS) will be available at an additional cost. The program is only for students who are 5 years old on or before October 1, 2023.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne BOE Meeting Venue Changes Revert to Original - Will Be Voted on Again

WAYNE, NJ – After the school board voted to pass the BOE meeting schedule during their re-organization meeting last week, a change was made and communicated with the town through TAPinto Wayne. The changes, however, were not communicated with the board members and long-time Trustee Cathy Kazan called new President Don Pavlak out and the end result was that the changes were scrapped – at least for now. At issue was the moving of some of the Board of Ed meetings to larger venues, like the auditorium of Wayne Hills High School. Kazan voiced two concerns, one about the process followed to...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Change in Garbage Collection for Milltown Residents

MILLTOWN, NJ - According to a Nixle advisory by the Milltown Department of Public Works, there will be a change in garbage collection on Monday, January 16 due to the observance of Martin Luther King Day. Trash collection normally scheduled for Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, January 17 instead. 
MILLTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Town Council Members Discuss New Business for 2023 at January Reorganization Meeting

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – At the re-organization meeting of Phillipsburg Town Council, January 4, 2023, most council members used the new business and open time portions of their time to outline their 2023 goals, concerns and focus for the year. We’re recapping the priorities mentioned during the meeting only.   Councilman Randy Piazza Jr. Piazza under new business addressed three topics. Parking, Towing services and marijuana taxes. Initially asking these be broken down on the bills list by line item, the Business Administrator noted that revenue is not part of the bills list. However, the town CFO could provide a revenue breakdown for him...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernardsville: New Look at Committees

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - A new year brings a fresh look at the borough's committees, commissions and their missions. Council member Al Ribiero explained that a sub committee had been reviewing this topic and distributed a summary of suggestions to Council members. Currently the borough has close to 160 appointments spead amongst 19 current committees along with sub and special committees. Mayor Canose said this was meant to enhance communications between committees and reduce overlap. "Some are working on similar issues, some can accomplishment more together and it requires a lot of volunteers, which are getting hard to find," she said. The draft would...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the following resolutions to award of contract were adopted by the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Prospect Park, County of Passaic, State of New Jersey at the Reorganization Meeting of the Mayor and Council held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. 2023-23 RESOLUTION APPOINTING BOROUGH ATTORNEY AND AUTHORIZING A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE CONTRACT TO WEINER LAW GROUP FOR THE PROVISION OF LEGAL SERVICES TO THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK 2023-24 RESOLUTION APPOINTING BOROUGH BOND COUNSEL AND AUTHORIZING A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE CONTRACT TO GIBBONS P.C. FOR THE PROVISION OF BOND COUNSEL SERVICES TO THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK 2023-25 RESOLUTION APPOINTING A...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Commissioners Pass Ordinance to Restructure the Township’s Fire Department

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Board of Commissioners voted on an ordinance to restructure their fire department during the Tuesday, Jan. 3 public meeting. Many members of Nutley’s Fire Department were present for the meeting including Fire Chief Paul Cafone. The Board approved Ordinance No. 3507 which amends and revises Chapter 57 “Fire Department'' of the Township Code. Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco introduced the new ordinance during the Dec. 20 public meeting. The main difference in this updated ordinance, changes the position of the fire chief from volunteer to a full-time paid position. In addition to putting the fire chief on the...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerset County Planner Recognized by Colleagues as Best in New Jersey

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Walter C. Lane, director of Somerset County’s Office of Planning, Policy, and Economic Development received the prestigious “Outstanding Professional Planner” award for 2022 from the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association. In awarding Mr. Lane the 2022 Budd Chavooshian Award for Outstanding Professional Planner, the Association selected him from among 2,100 professional planners in New Jersey for his leadership expertise and “unwavering belief in the value of county planning.” Describing Lane as a “champion and change-maker in Somerset County for over two decades,” the association credited him with leading Somerset County to become “the first county in New Jersey...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's Closed? What's Open on MLK Day? Will Garbage Day Change?

MERCER COUNTY, NJ  — On this year's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day., Monday, January 16, Hamilton and Robbinsville township government offices as well as most Mercer County government offices will be closed. Be sure to take our your garbage though as normally scheduled Monday pick-up in Hamilton and Robbinsville will be happening.  The Robbinsville Library and Hamilton Public Library will be closed. However, with kids out of school and parents possibly off of school, there are plenty activities to do together.  The Mercer County Tennis Center will open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m  Mercer County Ice Skating Center will be open for senior...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Native Retires Union County Sheriffs K-9 Unit with Over 25 Years of Service

KENILWORTH, NJ - Lieutenant Brian Howarth recently retired the Union County Sheriffs K-9 unit with over 25 years of dedicated service. To honor Lt. Howarth a traditional walk out ceremony was held at the Union County Courthouse.  During his time in the K9 Unit, Lt. Howarth trained more than 100 police K9 teams from departments throughout the state. In addition to countless K9 calls he answered in his time with the K-9 unit, Lt. Howarth assisted with multiple presidential details and in the rescue and recovery efforts that followed the Sept 11 attacks. Lt. Brian Howarth was also devoted to the town he grew up in and was member of the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 30 years. His son Timothy is currently a member of the KFD. Thank you for your service Lieutenant Brian Howarth!   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Recap: Police Blotter, Brearley Grad Named All-American, Retirement from Sheriff K-9 Unit & More

KENILWORTH, NJ - Did you miss this past week's top stories? Catch up on what you missed in the links below. 1. KENILWORTH POLICE BLOTTER: Warrant Arrest, Theft, DWI & More 2. Kenilworth Native & Brearley Graduate Named Second Team All-American by AFCA 3. Kenilworth Native Retires Union County Sheriffs K-9 Unit with Over 25 Years of Service 4. Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery 5. Kenilworth Resident to Participate as Celebrity Pizza Judge in Pizza Bowl 3 6. Basketball Player, 15, Faints, Collapses During Game in Hillsborough 7. Kenilworth Fire Department & Police Department Respond to Kitchen Fire 8. Kenilworth Resident Receives Master’s in Education of Children and Youth with Visual Impairments 9. Kenilworth Welcomes New Fire Chief 10. Kenilworth's 2023 Town Council Reorganization Meeting   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union's Longtime Director of the Senior Center Retires

UNION, NJ – Union’s longtime supervisor of the township’s Senior Center retired recently and friends, family, peers, and coworkers came out Thursday evening to wish her well. Phyllis Monguso served the Township of Union for over 38 years.  She said she began working in the Recreation Department, then moved to the adult school at Union High School before moving to the Senior Center.  “I had a wonderful career here,” said Monguso.  “I loved doing what I did, and the seniors will always hold a special place in my heart.”  Over 200 people attended a goodbye party for Monguso at Galloping Hill Caterers.  “I’m...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Fire Chief to Lead Roselle Park Volunteer Fire Department

ROSELLE PARK, NJ - During Roselle Park’s reorganization meeting, a new Fire Chief was sworn in by Mayor Joseph Signorello to lead the Roselle Park Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Steven Thompson took his oath of office accompanied by his family, including his daughter who donned her dad’s bell crown cap. Chief Thompson most recently served as the department’s Deputy Fire Chief. In 2018, Thompson was recognized, along with Patrolman Robert Harms, for risking their personal safety to rescue a man from a burning car. Mayor Signorello is confident with the Borough’s newly appointed Chief, “We're thrilled to have Steve as the new Chief, and he's well-qualified to lead our volunteer program.” Mayor Signorello said. Outgoing Fire Chief, Ray Parenteau, held the position for three years. “We thank Ray for serving the Borough as Fire Chief and a citizen. I've known him my whole life, and his service to the borough will impact generations for the better.” Mayor Signorello said.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Regeneron Science Talent Search Names 3 Millburn High School Seniors Scholars

MILLBURN, NJ -- Millburn School District Superintendent Dr. Christine Burton announced that Millburn High School (MHS) seniors and Science Research Program participants Eric Wang, Jacob Winick and Andy Xu, were named Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars (RSTS). The program is taught by Dr. Susan Arrigoni under the supervision of Ms. Gina Cocchiaro, Science Department Chair. Burton explained, "As a capstone to the science research program, students apply to the Regeneron Science Talent Search. RSTS is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and mathematics competition for high school seniors." She added, "Eric, Jacob and Andy have been named by Society for Science as top 300 Scholars in the...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

‘Becoming Burley’ Takes a Swing and Expands their Business in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The Golf Center at Burley’s kicked off their expansion this weekend introducing the newly renovated, indoor Golf Center.  Are you looking for indoor recreation? Look no further than the Golf Center at Burley’s. It’s more than golf, it is a full scale entertainment center that finally offers what people have been asking for. Something to do.   The Stockton Street complex is getting more ‘Burley’ Located at Stockton Street, the Golf Center is home to an indoor driving range, simulators for top tier courses, chipping/putting greens, a bounce house, pool table, floor games, darts, foosball and a TV lounge where you can...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Longtime Community Activist to Serve as Chair of Craig Guy for County Executive Campaign

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Florence Holmes, a prominent community leader and advocate in Jersey City, will serve as Chairwoman of Craig Guy's campaign for Hudson County Executive. Throughout her long organizing work, Florence has headed block associations in her neighborhood, and works at the Bethune Community Center. She also partnered closely with Guy on community policing programs in Jersey City. Florence’s daughter operates a 501(c)(3) that works to feed the needy in Jersey City and Bayonne, and has also partnered with the county on numerous food insecurity programs.  “I’m so honored to be taking on this role and to be working with my...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

County Celebrates Birthday of Rancocas Greenway Visionary Barbara Rich

MOORESTOWN, NJ — The Burlington County community came together this week to celebrate the birthday of Barbara Rich, a dedicated environmentalist who has spent more than 60 years advocating for the protection of Burlington County's natural environment and wildlife.  Rich, a longtime Moorestown resident, is the co-founder of the Rancocas Conservancy Land Trust for the Rancocas Creek watershed, and was also instrumental in Burlington County's vision for the Rancocas Greenway, a collection of more than 1,200 acres of preserved open space and parklands along the Rancocas Creek.  Last September, Burlington County opened the first 4-mile segment of the Rancocas Greenway Trail envisioned to someday...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford's Equity and Inclusivity Committee & Survey

CRANFORD, NJ - This week Bernie interviews member from Cranford's Equity and Inclusivity Initiative about their work and current survey. Members of the E & I Initiative in the interview are Police Chief Ryan Greco, Sherry Williams, Rev. Alfred Brown of the First Baptist Church, Superintendent Scott Rubin, Ed.D., Dr. Christopher Chapman Legal Redress Officer of the Roselle Chapter of the NAACP, and Commissioner Kathleen Miller Prunty. The Equity and Inclusivity Initiative, a 501c3 organization, started in Cranford in the wake of George Floyd's murder. "At its core it seeks to determine where we are now," said Ruben, "and where we would like to be in five years" regarding Cranford's status as an inclusive and equitable community.  Chapman and Greco both commented on how the purpose of the committee is not to speak about the issues with only like-minded people, but to involve all ideas in the discussion. The Initiative has released a community survey that will help them create a strategic plan for the coming years with community input. Anonymity of all participants will be protected, according to the survey's introduction, and consists of 20 questions.  To listen to the interview, check out this week's Cranford Radio.
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

