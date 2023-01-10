ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Medical News Today

What are suitable blood sugar target ranges for people with type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a health condition that may cause a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. It is important to monitor blood glucose and keep it within an appropriate range to help manage the condition. T2D occurs when a person’s body can no longer effectively...
msn.com

Do celery seeds begin to unblock blocked arteries? Find out what the experts say

Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
Medical News Today

What are some possible early warning signs of osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis causes bones to become porous and weaker, and many people do not have noticeable symptoms until they experience an injury or fracture. However, early signs of the condition can include receding gums, weakened grip strength, and brittle fingernails. Osteoporosis affects the bones and results in a decrease in bone...
MedicalXpress

Cough medicine could be used in new treatment for Parkinson's disease

Ambroxol is a drug which is currently used to treat respiratory conditions. It promotes the clearance of mucus, eases coughing and has anti-inflammatory properties. Pre-clinical studies, led By Professor Schapira at the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology identified ambroxol as a candidate drug to slow the progression of Parkinson's.
shefinds

A Health Expert Tells Us How To Beat Your Mid-Day Slump–Without Caffeine

If you rely on a cup of coffee to give you the energy you need to get through the day, it’s safe to say you’re not alone. 63% of Americans drink at least one cup of joe daily. In fact, the average coffee drinker has over 3 cups a day. And while there’s nothing wrong with a bit of a caffeine boost to start your morning, the jitters, crash, and digestive issues that often come with excessive caffeine consumption aren’t everyone’s cup of tea (no pun intended). However, reducing your intake can seem daunting–especially because caffeine can quite literally be addictive. Even sticking to just one cup a day may become difficult when the afternoon rolls around and that midday fatigue starts to set in. But as it turns out, when you find yourself slipping into the dreaded afternoon slump, you don’t have to go for an extra dose of caffeine. There are tons of other ways to keep your energy levels stable all day long–no coffee required.
AOL Corp

Could drinking water slow aging? A guide to staying well hydrated

Water helps you stay healthy, avoid dehydration and reduces your risk of getting a hangover. Staying well hydrated could also help slow aging, according to a recently published study by the National Institutes of Health. Here’s a drinking water FAQ guide:. Drinking water: How much do you need?. While...
MedicalXpress

Simple laser treatments may prevent nonmelanoma skin cancer

New research indicates that simple laser treatments to the skin may help to prevent the development of basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, which are collectively known as keratinocyte carcinoma and are the most common types of cancer diagnosed in the United States. The work, which was conducted by...
shefinds

Doctors Warn That These Coffee Ingredients Could Be Taking A Toll On Your Gut Health

On its own and in moderation, a daily cup of coffee typically isn’t anything to worry about when it comes to your health–in fact, it may even help aid weight loss and improve brain function, among other health benefits. However, the ingredients you add to your cup of joe are another story. In fact, loading your mug with the wrong sweeteners could do some serious damage to your health over time, especially when it comes to your gut health.
CBS New York

New eye procedure for those with serious vision problems

NEW YORK -- Glasses and contacts are often the main solution for those with vision problems, but sometimes the are not an option for people with serious eye conditions. Some might think Lasik eye surgery is the next course of action, but not everyone is a candidate or wants to deal with the recovery time. Now, there's another possible solution. Laser eye surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Dello Russo stopped by to share more, along with a patient who benefitted from the procedure.The doctor's father helped turn Lasik eye surgery into the widespread procedure it now is today. He explains how the new one procedure works and how it differs from Lasik. CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.
msn.com

How good is pecan for you? Find out what the experts say, get serving sizes, and health concerns

Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Faith SekeIt is highly recommended to consume a handful of pecans a day, this equates to about 20 kernels. If possible this should be reduced to about 15 kernels because pecans are a high calorie food and can add to weight gain.→ See benefits of Pecan from this expert→ Love Pecan? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy