Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS 42

Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Birmingham starts Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline

In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?

Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

LIVE: Tornado warning issued for portions of Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Severe storms swept across central Alabama Thursday morning, prompting several tornado warnings and leaving behind a trail of damage. National Weather Service officials say they received dozens of damage reports as the storms moved through northwest and west-central Alabama, the worst hitting between 8 a.m. and the noon.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Defensive Back Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Former Alabama defensive back Brylan Lanier has re-entered the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman was a former three-star recruit from the class of 2021. He originally committed, signed, and enrolled at Georgia State but entered the portal 16 days after his enrollment. He transferred to the Capstone where he spent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Bessemer neighbors searching for stray dogs

BESSEMER, Ala. — Animal rights advocates are scouring Bessemer trying to find a stray dog and at least three of her pups. A rescuer managed to catch six of them last week, but one died after drinking antifreeze. While our cameras were rolling, Calvin Tucker of SOCAT Rescue managed...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Fultondale looking to grow

FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
FULTONDALE, AL
otmj.com

Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen

Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Didn’t Deserve to Make the Playoffs

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The complete, one-sided domination has many saying that the Crimson Tide deserved to be put in instead of TCU. And although the Horned Frogs proved to be a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
