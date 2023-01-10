Read full article on original website
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham’s Norwood Blvd construction underway, to be finished by summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it’s still in the early stages, storm sewer repairs in the 2900 block of Norwood Blvd are underway. City Engineer Mike Eddington says the contractor started putting up detour signs last week so construction is officially starting. Eddington says they’ll be replacing broken and...
Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
Birmingham mayor proposes funds for amphitheater, CrossPlex, Legion Field, Rickwood
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin this week proposed a $26 million investment in new and existing city facilities, including $5 million as the city’s contribution for a planned new 9,000-seat, $50 million Uptown amphitheater at the site of the demolished Carraway hospital. The planned CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center, announced...
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hey – where’s my car? Towing in downtown Birmingham can sometimes result in frightening encounters and online fury
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Imagine parking your car in a downtown lot, only to return and find your car has disappeared. It happened to Helen Hays on the evening of Dec. 23. ”I was out with my nephew and friends...
comebacktown.com
What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
wvtm13.com
LIVE: Tornado warning issued for portions of Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Severe storms swept across central Alabama Thursday morning, prompting several tornado warnings and leaving behind a trail of damage. National Weather Service officials say they received dozens of damage reports as the storms moved through northwest and west-central Alabama, the worst hitting between 8 a.m. and the noon.
Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
Former Alabama Defensive Back Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former Alabama defensive back Brylan Lanier has re-entered the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman was a former three-star recruit from the class of 2021. He originally committed, signed, and enrolled at Georgia State but entered the portal 16 days after his enrollment. He transferred to the Capstone where he spent...
Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
wvtm13.com
Bessemer neighbors searching for stray dogs
BESSEMER, Ala. — Animal rights advocates are scouring Bessemer trying to find a stray dog and at least three of her pups. A rescuer managed to catch six of them last week, but one died after drinking antifreeze. While our cameras were rolling, Calvin Tucker of SOCAT Rescue managed...
wvtm13.com
City of Fultondale looking to grow
FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
otmj.com
Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen
Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
Alabama Didn’t Deserve to Make the Playoffs
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The complete, one-sided domination has many saying that the Crimson Tide deserved to be put in instead of TCU. And although the Horned Frogs proved to be a...
