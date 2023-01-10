ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

L Catterton Sells Bliss World to AS Beauty

Bliss World has a new owner. AS Beauty, a joint venture between Alan and Joey Shamah, the founders of E.l.f. Beauty, and the Azrak family, who previously ran and sold a pajama business, has added the skin-focused, spa-inspired brand to its roster as it looks to diversify its portfolio into skin care. Its current brand lineup consists of Laura Geller Beauty, Julep Beauty, Mally Beauty and Cover FX.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Beginning as a spa in New York founded by Marcia Kilgore in...
CBS News

Like working from home? Some companies say enough is enough.

Some of America's most prominent companies want to turn back the clock on working from home and require employees to spend more time in the workplace. At Walt Disney Co., which moved quickly to shutter its offices and theme parks after COVID-19 erupted in 2020, newly restored CEO Bob Iger told workers this week that beginning in March he expects all employees to be in the office four days week, typically Monday through Thursday. Previously, most Disney staffers were required to report in three days a week.
AOL Corp

How Can I Tell If I'm Actually Part of the American Middle Class?

Unless you’re extremely rich or poor, you probably think of yourself as being part of the “middle class.” As you’re probably aware, “middle class” is an income level that describes people whose annual income is directly in the middle 50% of all income. If you’re middle class, you are not considered to be rich or poor. However, when it comes to middle-class income, how much money is that, exactly? We analyze below but if you’re part of the middle class then you could likely benefit from working with a financial advisor in order to maximize your potential wealth growth.
MSNBC

Strengthening America's immigrant 'resilience force' with Saket Soni: podcast and transcript

The language that is used to talk about immigrants in America is something that really bothers Chris. A common and unproductive trope that’s heard in media is “a flood of immigrants to the border.” At the same time, there is a growing dependance at the foundational level on the labor of immigrants in the U.S. As natural disasters are happening with increasing frequency and intensity, communities are relying more and more on immigrant laborers. Saket Soni is director of Resilience Force, a national initiative that advocates on behalf of disaster recovery workers. He’s also author of the upcoming book, “The Great Escape: A True Story of Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams In America.” The subject of the story starts when Soni, who was 28 years old at the time, received an anonymous phone call from an Indian migrant who told him about incredibly inhumane worker conditions at a labor camp in Mississippi. The extraordinary journey that follows is told in the fascinating read about how Soni and 500 workers devised a bold plan, after a series of clandestine meetings, to escape and bring attention to their cause in Washington, D.C. He joins WITHpod to discuss writing about one of the largest human trafficking cases in modern American history, his deeply personal story coming to the U.S. from India, the importance of a well-protected skilled resilient workforce, rebuilding social fabrics around this topic and more.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
retailleader.com

Millennials Turn to Money-Saving Shopping Behaviors

As millennials age (now spanning ages 25-40), their core values have evolved, with convenience, personalization and sustainability weighing more on their minds. In a report from GWI, research shows a 16% increase in the last two years in millennials wanting brands to be inclusive — and they’re more loyal to companies who prioritize social responsibility as well. In fact, 23% of millennials are more likely to say the brands they buy reflect their values, and they’re willing to spend extra to do so, research shows.
