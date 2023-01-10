Read full article on original website
Mackenzie Scott isn’t the only one giving away her fortune. These are the billionaires who made ground-breaking donations in 2022
From Mackenzie Scott to her ex-husband Jeff Bezos, here are the people who have committed billions to charity in 2022
CNBC
Bill Gates: 'Our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off' if we don't fix climate change
Bill Gates funds climate adaptation through his namesake philanthropic venture, the Gates Foundation, and he invests in climate tech companies through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done," Gates writes in his year-end letter published Tuesday. "We need to...
Bill Gates responds to skepticism about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland: 'There isn't some grand scheme involved'
Gates owns 275,000 acres of US farmland and says he bought them to "create more jobs." The US had 895 million acres of farmland in 2021, per the USDA.
‘Rage-applying’ is the new ‘quiet quitting,’ and it’s helping Gen Z and millennials land $30,000 raises
Firing off applications when you’re passed over for a promotion might be the key to getting a huge salary bump, work-from-home privileges, and whatever else you’re after.
US real estate has 'monumental opportunity' to solve housing crisis in 2023: Expert
Alexandria Real Estate's Joel Marcus says vacant office buildings sit in major U.S. cities as a "monumental opportunity" to solve the housing supply crisis.
A 'wolf warrior' is sidelined, as China softens its approach on the world stage
As a foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian was one of the most prominent official voices of the Chinese government for the past three years. He was also the unofficial poster-child for "wolf warrior diplomacy" — a sharp-tongued, combative approach that brought the rhetorical fight to China's critics and rivals.
The legal industry is struggling to find enough work for its lawyers – and layoffs are beginning to bite
Law firm Goodwin Procter is the latest to axe staff—but how did such a supposedly solid sector end up making so many layoffs?
Military.com
Veterans and Johns Hopkins University Are Taking on the Affordable Housing Crisis
Veterans are not immune from the ongoing affordable housing crisis. With VA home loan benefits, they can largely avoid the hurdle of large down payments, mortgage insurance requirements and other barriers to entry in the housing market, but they can't buy a house that doesn't exist. If they can find...
L Catterton Sells Bliss World to AS Beauty
Bliss World has a new owner. AS Beauty, a joint venture between Alan and Joey Shamah, the founders of E.l.f. Beauty, and the Azrak family, who previously ran and sold a pajama business, has added the skin-focused, spa-inspired brand to its roster as it looks to diversify its portfolio into skin care. Its current brand lineup consists of Laura Geller Beauty, Julep Beauty, Mally Beauty and Cover FX.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Beginning as a spa in New York founded by Marcia Kilgore in...
Pico Iyer's 'The Half Known Life' upends the conventional travel genre
A mesmerizing collection of essays that vividly recalls sojourns to mostly contentious yet fabled realms, Pico Iyer's The Half Known Life upends the conventional travel genre by offering a paradoxical investigation of paradise. Iyer's deeply reflective explorations at once affirm and challenge the French philosopher Blaise Pascal's statement that "All...
Anti-fatness keeps fat people on the margins, says Aubrey Gordon
Every January, it seems the topics of weight and size come up over and over. New Year's resolutions to go to the gym, to eat differently, to lose weight. They're the kind of conversations that writer and podcast host Aubrey Gordon knows all too well, ones that she says are rooted in anti-fatness.
Author George M. Johnson: We must ensure access to those who need these stories most
This essay by George M. Johnson is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. It's been nearly 15 months since the first attempt to challenge and ban my book All Boys Aren't Blue from high school libraries.
CEOs, Ignore Anti-Woke Attacks And Do What's Right
As the economy struggles, critics are condemning companies’ efforts to become more sustainable, more inclusive, and more ethical.
What if you could buy wishes? An Egyptian fantasy comic does some wishful thinking
If Egyptian comics artist and writer Deena Mohamed ever encountered a genie, she knows what she'd wish for. She'd wish for everyone she loved to live to age 120. And she'd wish for any book she ever wanted to read to appear right in front of her eyes. "If I...
Lawyers for a jailed Hong Kong publisher ask to meet the British prime minister
HONG KONG — Lawyers for a jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher have asked for an urgent meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a leading member of his international legal team said Tuesday. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, was arrested in 2020 during...
Like working from home? Some companies say enough is enough.
Some of America's most prominent companies want to turn back the clock on working from home and require employees to spend more time in the workplace. At Walt Disney Co., which moved quickly to shutter its offices and theme parks after COVID-19 erupted in 2020, newly restored CEO Bob Iger told workers this week that beginning in March he expects all employees to be in the office four days week, typically Monday through Thursday. Previously, most Disney staffers were required to report in three days a week.
Disney employees must return to work in office for at least 4 days a week, CEO says
Disney employees must return to the office at least four days a week, CEO Bob Iger said in a company-wide email this week. "As I've been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I've been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with," Iger said, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.
AOL Corp
How Can I Tell If I'm Actually Part of the American Middle Class?
Unless you’re extremely rich or poor, you probably think of yourself as being part of the “middle class.” As you’re probably aware, “middle class” is an income level that describes people whose annual income is directly in the middle 50% of all income. If you’re middle class, you are not considered to be rich or poor. However, when it comes to middle-class income, how much money is that, exactly? We analyze below but if you’re part of the middle class then you could likely benefit from working with a financial advisor in order to maximize your potential wealth growth.
MSNBC
Strengthening America's immigrant 'resilience force' with Saket Soni: podcast and transcript
The language that is used to talk about immigrants in America is something that really bothers Chris. A common and unproductive trope that’s heard in media is “a flood of immigrants to the border.” At the same time, there is a growing dependance at the foundational level on the labor of immigrants in the U.S. As natural disasters are happening with increasing frequency and intensity, communities are relying more and more on immigrant laborers. Saket Soni is director of Resilience Force, a national initiative that advocates on behalf of disaster recovery workers. He’s also author of the upcoming book, “The Great Escape: A True Story of Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams In America.” The subject of the story starts when Soni, who was 28 years old at the time, received an anonymous phone call from an Indian migrant who told him about incredibly inhumane worker conditions at a labor camp in Mississippi. The extraordinary journey that follows is told in the fascinating read about how Soni and 500 workers devised a bold plan, after a series of clandestine meetings, to escape and bring attention to their cause in Washington, D.C. He joins WITHpod to discuss writing about one of the largest human trafficking cases in modern American history, his deeply personal story coming to the U.S. from India, the importance of a well-protected skilled resilient workforce, rebuilding social fabrics around this topic and more.
retailleader.com
Millennials Turn to Money-Saving Shopping Behaviors
As millennials age (now spanning ages 25-40), their core values have evolved, with convenience, personalization and sustainability weighing more on their minds. In a report from GWI, research shows a 16% increase in the last two years in millennials wanting brands to be inclusive — and they’re more loyal to companies who prioritize social responsibility as well. In fact, 23% of millennials are more likely to say the brands they buy reflect their values, and they’re willing to spend extra to do so, research shows.
