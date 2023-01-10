ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

Carlson scores 21, rest of team struggles as USC pulls away for 71-56 win

SALT LAKE CITY — With 18 minutes left to play in a road contest against USC, Branden Carlson had 21 points to lead all scores as he willed his team back. Utah trailed by 5 points at the halftime break, and Carlson scored the first 4 points of what was a 7-0 Runnin' Utes run to open up the second half to retake a narrow lead after trailing for much of the first half. But outside of Carlson, who returned to the roster after a late scratch against UCLA on Thursday due to an illness, Utah's roster went stagnant on offense.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? BYU gymnast slays Barbie-themed floor routine

LIFE IN PLASTIC — Now that's how you party, Barbie. BYU gymnast Rebekah Ripley set the gym-ternet ablaze over the weekend at the inaugural Super16 Gymnastics Meet at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The senior from St. George became an overnight sensation with her floor routine set to a version of the 1997 classic "Barbie Girl" by Aqua.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison

PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?

SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app

KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: It's relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection with...
KEARNS, UT
ksl.com

3 unsheltered people have died on Provo streets this winter. Could a shelter prevent deaths?

PROVO — Heather Hogue has difficulty sleeping at night, especially when temperatures begin to near 20 degrees. Hogue is a part of the Mountainland Continuum of Care, a coalition of organizations in Wasatch, Summit and Utah counties focused on addressing homelessness. As a continuum, the group works to coordinate their efforts and pool resources to better understand the gaps in homeless services.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 critically injured after pursuit, police shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say one person was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City. Officers say they located a car, near 1300 W. Arapahoe Ave. with at least two occupants who had outstanding felony warrants, at around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They tried to stop the car, but said the driver drove away, which led to a police pursuit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Unhoused but not unloved, mother of 10 dies on Provo streets

PROVO — She was the mother of 10 children — nine daughters and one son. Tamu Smith said her mother was loved — and yet, she said, on Jan. 1, Edna Cox died on the streets of Provo, having succumbed to the elements due to homelessness. Smith,...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

7 horses believed to be stolen in Utah County

ELBERTA, Utah County — Seven young horses are believed to have been stolen from a property south of Elberta in Utah County. The seven horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022, at a property along Tunnel Road. The owner, Bill Boswell, initially thought the horses escaped, but did not see any sign of them for several weeks.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ex-security guard sent to prison for shooting, killing homeless man who was walking away

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to prison Friday for shooting and killing a homeless man while on the job as the man was walking away. Timothy Richard Lutes, 31, will serve between two and 20 years for murder, a second-degree felony with a gun enhancement, and a term of five years to life for unlawful use of a firearm, a first-degree felony. Third District Judge Randall Skanchy ordered that the sentences run consecutively.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Teen dies after ATV accident in Summit County

ECHO, Summit County — A teenage boy who was seriously injured after his four-wheeler was hit by a pickup truck Thursday night has died. Two teenage boys were riding four-wheelers on Echo Road around 6 p.m. when they pulled over to the shoulder and turned off their vehicles, said Capt. Andrew Wright with Summit County Sheriff's Office.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Massive gift headed to Ukraine, courtesy of neighbors in Midway

MIDWAY — The students at Midway Elementary gathered outside their school recently, waving Ukrainian flags and shouting "We love Ukraine!" as a final touch to a community donation that has been months in the making. "I was just overcome," said Midway resident Klynn Lochhead. "It was just so amazing...
MIDWAY, UT

