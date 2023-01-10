Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Carlson scores 21, rest of team struggles as USC pulls away for 71-56 win
SALT LAKE CITY — With 18 minutes left to play in a road contest against USC, Branden Carlson had 21 points to lead all scores as he willed his team back. Utah trailed by 5 points at the halftime break, and Carlson scored the first 4 points of what was a 7-0 Runnin' Utes run to open up the second half to retake a narrow lead after trailing for much of the first half. But outside of Carlson, who returned to the roster after a late scratch against UCLA on Thursday due to an illness, Utah's roster went stagnant on offense.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? BYU gymnast slays Barbie-themed floor routine
LIFE IN PLASTIC — Now that's how you party, Barbie. BYU gymnast Rebekah Ripley set the gym-ternet ablaze over the weekend at the inaugural Super16 Gymnastics Meet at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The senior from St. George became an overnight sensation with her floor routine set to a version of the 1997 classic "Barbie Girl" by Aqua.
ksl.com
Utah's snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office has issued another winter storm warning for Utah's mountains, ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver yet another foot or more of snow this weekend.
ksl.com
Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison
PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
ksl.com
Great Salt Lake tour showcases the shrinking lake and what is being uncovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A sign of a good adventure is when there is mud and water involved. "How are everyone's shoes? Waterproof?" asked Great Salt Lake Park Ranger Angelic Anderson to a group of people. However, no one seemed to mind how dirty or wet they got. "I...
ksl.com
UTA's west-side Salt Lake microtransit service sees 930% growth in year since launch
SALT LAKE CITY — It turns out that residents of Salt Lake City's west side are turning to microtransit much faster than city or Utah transit officials had imagined when they launched a pilot program at the end of 2021. While they say this is a good thing, it also poses new challenges as the service continues moving forward.
ksl.com
Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?
SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app
KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: It's relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection with...
ksl.com
3 unsheltered people have died on Provo streets this winter. Could a shelter prevent deaths?
PROVO — Heather Hogue has difficulty sleeping at night, especially when temperatures begin to near 20 degrees. Hogue is a part of the Mountainland Continuum of Care, a coalition of organizations in Wasatch, Summit and Utah counties focused on addressing homelessness. As a continuum, the group works to coordinate their efforts and pool resources to better understand the gaps in homeless services.
ksl.com
2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
ksl.com
1 critically injured after pursuit, police shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say one person was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City. Officers say they located a car, near 1300 W. Arapahoe Ave. with at least two occupants who had outstanding felony warrants, at around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They tried to stop the car, but said the driver drove away, which led to a police pursuit.
ksl.com
Unhoused but not unloved, mother of 10 dies on Provo streets
PROVO — She was the mother of 10 children — nine daughters and one son. Tamu Smith said her mother was loved — and yet, she said, on Jan. 1, Edna Cox died on the streets of Provo, having succumbed to the elements due to homelessness. Smith,...
ksl.com
7 horses believed to be stolen in Utah County
ELBERTA, Utah County — Seven young horses are believed to have been stolen from a property south of Elberta in Utah County. The seven horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022, at a property along Tunnel Road. The owner, Bill Boswell, initially thought the horses escaped, but did not see any sign of them for several weeks.
ksl.com
Ex-security guard sent to prison for shooting, killing homeless man who was walking away
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to prison Friday for shooting and killing a homeless man while on the job as the man was walking away. Timothy Richard Lutes, 31, will serve between two and 20 years for murder, a second-degree felony with a gun enhancement, and a term of five years to life for unlawful use of a firearm, a first-degree felony. Third District Judge Randall Skanchy ordered that the sentences run consecutively.
ksl.com
Teen dies after ATV accident in Summit County
ECHO, Summit County — A teenage boy who was seriously injured after his four-wheeler was hit by a pickup truck Thursday night has died. Two teenage boys were riding four-wheelers on Echo Road around 6 p.m. when they pulled over to the shoulder and turned off their vehicles, said Capt. Andrew Wright with Summit County Sheriff's Office.
ksl.com
Park City councilman charged with disorderly conduct in alleged cussing tirade
PARK CITY — Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell is facing a misdemeanor charge over an incident in which he is accused of cussing and yelling at a ski instructor and three Park City residents. Rubell is charged with disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, which carries a maximum of...
ksl.com
Massive gift headed to Ukraine, courtesy of neighbors in Midway
MIDWAY — The students at Midway Elementary gathered outside their school recently, waving Ukrainian flags and shouting "We love Ukraine!" as a final touch to a community donation that has been months in the making. "I was just overcome," said Midway resident Klynn Lochhead. "It was just so amazing...
