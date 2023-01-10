Read full article on original website
AGA Published Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker for the Months Ended November 2022
The American Gaming Association published its Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, featuring state-by-state and nationwide financial performance data with breakdowns for individual gaming verticals. According to the AGA, the US commercial gaming industry experienced a 2.4% year-on-year growth in November. The Industry Posted Record-Breaking Revenue in November. November was the 21st...
Mkodo’s GeoLocs Service Is Now Available to Operators
GeoLocs promises advanced technology that is self-manageable, seamlessly implemented, easy to use, and designed with the needs of iGaming operators in mind. Featuring geo-based marketing and promotional offers, GeoLocs promises easy regulatory compliance. The developer’s solution was tested with the help of several trusted partners and is now available to operators.
Kindred Unhappy with Preliminary Q4 Results, Plans to Take Action
On Thursday, the company released an update for the fourth quarter of 2022, confirming it expects to see revenue of £305.0 million ($372.9 million). A year-over-year comparison reveals a solid growth of 24% when compared to the £224.9 million ($275 million) result reported for Q4, 2021. Comparison in constant currency represents 23% growth. Still, Kindred acknowledged that the Q4 2022 result was negatively impacted by multiple factors. In fact, the company said that the result fell behind the expectations for the period.
Caesars Windsor Pioneers Sportsbook in Ontario
Last November, Caesars Windsor announced it would open several sports betting kiosks inside the Poker Room on the main Skybridge entrance floor. The kiosks were announced ahead of the upcoming grand opening of the much-anticipated Sportsbook Lounge of the casino in the Detroit–Windsor area. Now, Ontario has finally announced...
Lottomatica Considers Going Public, Sources Claim
Lottomatica, an Italian sports betting and casino operator, is allegedly considering a Milan initial public offering. As reported by Bloomberg, anonymous sources claim that the company’s IPO may raise as much as $1 billion. Lottomatica May Earn $1B Through Its IPO. According to the reports, Lottomatica’s IPO may become...
GeoComply Is Building Its Case against Xpoint on Third Party
Provider of geolocation technology services GeoComply filed a motion in court to compel a third party to provide certain materials related to the infringement lawsuit against Xpoint. OTG Holds the Key. The motion filed by GeoComply requested the court to compel Out The Gate (OTG), an online gambling company based...
AGEM Designates New President and Officers
The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), a Las Vegas-based non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming equipment and content, announced a handful of new additions to its team. Parente Named President of the AGEM. As outlined by the AGEM, Robert Parente will be joining the...
Fanatics Suitable for Category 3 License in Massachusetts
Just last week, Fanatics Holding reinstated its big plans to bring its sports betting platform to several states in the US during the first quarter of 2023. The parent company of Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG), Fanatics Commerce, and Fanatics Collectibles expressed its goals during a meeting it held with the Massachusetts regulator for gambling, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC).
Indiana Betting with Handle of $431.4M in December
Indiana published data about the performance of its sports betting industry in December. The industry recorded favorable revenues despite a noticeable handle drop. Indiana Publishes Data about the Performance of Its Sports Betting Industry. The Hoosier State reported that its sports betting industry posted a slight decline. According to official...
