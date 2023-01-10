On Thursday, the company released an update for the fourth quarter of 2022, confirming it expects to see revenue of £305.0 million ($372.9 million). A year-over-year comparison reveals a solid growth of 24% when compared to the £224.9 million ($275 million) result reported for Q4, 2021. Comparison in constant currency represents 23% growth. Still, Kindred acknowledged that the Q4 2022 result was negatively impacted by multiple factors. In fact, the company said that the result fell behind the expectations for the period.

