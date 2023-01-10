Read full article on original website
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
Citizen's new watch uses NASA technology and AI to determine your fatigue
As the smartwatch market continues to grow, brands are forced to come up with innovative ways to make their new smartwatches stand out. At CES, Citizen did exactly that with its newest CZ Smart watch, which harnesses AI and NASA research to measure your fatigue and alertness. The power of...
Microsoft has a new text-to-speech AI tool to wow and annoy us
Microsoft VALL-E What this means in simple forms is that the tool can now break down what makes a person sound the way they do, including phoneme and acoustic code prompts, thanks to Meta’s EnCodec, and generate a sound that mimics more closely what they person may sound like beyond the three seconds of sample voice recording. The early stages of VALL-E have been made possible by analyzing over 60,000 hours’ worth of English language voice recordings.
This Lightweight Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model is a Robust Visual Object Tracker that Can Run on Mobile Devices
You probably remember a scene from a movie where we see lots of large screens in a dark room that are tracking cars, people, and objects. Then the antagonist walks in, watches the footage carefully and notices something, and shouts, “wait, I see something.” This method of drawing a box and tracking the movements of the same object/person/car is called visual tracking, and it is a highly active research field in computer vision.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Three creepy ways AI robots are becoming more human – from becoming your colleagues to dating you
THIS year looks set to be huge for robots. Elon Musk continues to work on his own humanoid machine and three robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. There are already lots...
Scientists Say They're Now Actively Trying to Build Conscious Robots
2022 was a banner year for artificial intelligence, and particularly taking into account the launch of OpenAI's incredibly impressive ChatGPT, the industry is showing no sign of stopping. But for some industry leaders, chatbots and image-generators are far from the final robotic frontier. Next up? Consciousness. "This topic was taboo,"...
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. According to Futurism and online marketer Gael Breton, CNET has been publishing the articles, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the...
CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye
From electric cars and boats to wireless TVs to the latest phones and tablets, there was a wide range of innovations on display at the CES tech show in Last Vegas last week. Some of it aimed to solve big real world problems. Some of it aimed to make your life more fun. And some of it was just a little out there.Associated Press journalists spent last week combing cavernous exhibit halls for the most exciting, interesting and unusual tech innovations.Here's what caught our eye:MOST FUN WAY TO GET TO WORKJournalists had fun zipping around the CES Unveiled event...
You against the machine: Can you spot which image was created by A.I.?
We were told to fear killer robots. But the artistic ones are here first. Advances in artificial intelligence have enabled a wave of online image generators, which have ushered in a torrent of computer-generated images and artwork at remarkably high quality. AI-generated art has won prizes in art competitions, and...
Virtual Worlds, Real-Life Use Cases: How Web2 and Web3 Tackled the Metaverse at CES 2023
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Whatis the metaverse? Well, it depends on whom you ask, as the loose term referring to a future immersive virtual world continues to morph across industries. Will it be a social platform? Will virtual reality (VR) headsets be the gateway to entry? Will it blur the line between reality and technology?
AI asks, Are Humans Obsolete?
So what is “artificial intelligence,” and why should we care? It’s broadly defined as a computer system that can learn and adapt without explicit instructions, which allows the computer to imitate intelligent human behavior. For example, the words that automatically pop up when you are texting – predictions – are an example of a feature enabled by AI. This is possible because a computer has learned how humans speak by analyzing millions of texts, and it applies what it has learned to create various keywords and phrases.
Best of CES 2023: Nutrition tracking and a very smart mixer
From an AI oven that promises to warn you about burning food to a mixing bowl designed to track calories, food tech has been a key theme at this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas.
New study explores artificial intelligence in fashion
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the fashion industry has grown significantly in recent years. AI is being used for tasks such as personalizing fashion recommendations for customers, optimizing supply chain management, automating processes, and improving sustainability to reduce waste. However, creative processes in fashion designing continue to be...
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Introduces AF2Complex: A Deep Learning Tool Designed To Predict The Physical Interactions of Multiple Proteins
Large, complex molecules called proteins are in charge of nearly all of the vital processes that occur within the bodies of living organisms. Because of this, although being a relatively recent field of study, protein research and engineering have emerged as fundamental. One major breakthrough in protein research was the introduction of AlphaFold and AlphaFold 2 by DeepMind, a subsidiary of Alphabet. AlphaFold is a machine learning tool that can precisely predict the three-dimensional structures of proteins. Nevertheless, despite these advancements, it is extremely challenging and time-consuming to analyze the folding and transport of biological proteins experimentally.
CES 2023: 3 key trends that reveal how tech is getting smaller and smarter
At CES 2023, electrification came alive. The annual Consumer Electronics Show, held in Las Vegas this week, showed some of the biggest advancements in consumer technology. While onlookers may have been impressed by wireless kettles and folding motorbikes, the broader convention painted a picture of an industry moving in a critical new direction.
Generative AI’s hype explosion
The arrival of generative artificial intelligence technologies heralds a once-a-decade platform shift as big as the advent of the smartphone or the Web, many tech observers believe. Yes, but: The wave of investment and hype recalls similar recent surges around Web3 and the metaverse. Those projects are now faltering, and...
Exclusive-China to allow Didi apps back online, in latest sign of regulatory thaw-sources
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities are set to allow Didi Global's ride-hailing and other apps back on domestic app stores as soon as next week, five sources told Reuters, in yet another signal that their two-year regulatory crackdown on the technology sector is ending.
