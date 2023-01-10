Read full article on original website
AGA Published Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker for the Months Ended November 2022
The American Gaming Association published its Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, featuring state-by-state and nationwide financial performance data with breakdowns for individual gaming verticals. According to the AGA, the US commercial gaming industry experienced a 2.4% year-on-year growth in November. The Industry Posted Record-Breaking Revenue in November. November was the 21st...
Bayes Esports Names York Scheunemann Chief Operations Officer
The company expanded its C-Level management team on Friday, by bringing in an industry expert with decades of experience. In his new position as COO, Scheunemann will play a pivotal role in Bayes Esports’ growth on a global scale within the esports industry. He will be responsible for the company’s communication, marketing and sales teams. Scheunemann will also oversee Bayes Esports’ people and culture efforts and leverage his extensive experience.
GeoComply Is Building Its Case against Xpoint on Third Party
Provider of geolocation technology services GeoComply filed a motion in court to compel a third party to provide certain materials related to the infringement lawsuit against Xpoint. OTG Holds the Key. The motion filed by GeoComply requested the court to compel Out The Gate (OTG), an online gambling company based...
Lottomatica Considers Going Public, Sources Claim
Lottomatica, an Italian sports betting and casino operator, is allegedly considering a Milan initial public offering. As reported by Bloomberg, anonymous sources claim that the company’s IPO may raise as much as $1 billion. Lottomatica May Earn $1B Through Its IPO. According to the reports, Lottomatica’s IPO may become...
Massachusetts Looks into Tough Restrictions on Gambling Ads
As reported by Legal Sports Report, the gambling regulator in Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, considered Thursday proposal for tough advertising regulations in the state. MGC Reportedly Considers Restrictions for Betting Ads. The discussion comes ahead of the planned launch of retail sports wagering set for the end of this...
