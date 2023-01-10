Political Rewind: Dawgs win again; Special grand jury dissolves; Ossoff says Democrats must regroup

Read full article on original website
Lawmakers: Legislative privilege is center of debate on Day 2
The Georgia Senate approved a new list of rules for the upcoming session, including a controversial rule relating to what information legislators are required to disclose. Legislative privilege is a constitutional right awarded to lawmakers during the session to shield them from arrest during the session. Lawmakers are also not liable for what is said during the session or in committee meetings.
Georgia Today: President honors two Georgians, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6, Delta's free Wi-Fi
LISTEN: On the Friday Jan. 6 edition of Georgia Today: President Biden honored two Georgians at the White House today, case moving quickly for Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 attack, and Delta's free Wi-Fi. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday,...
Alabama 2nd Favorite To Win National Championship, Georgia's Top Competition
Josh Pate joins Jenny Dell to discuss Alabama being the second favorite to win the National Championship as Georgia's top competition.
Democrats are trying to revamp their presidential primary calendar
NPR's Politics Podcast team discusses the Democratic Party's plan to reshuffle its presidential primary calendar. Enacting the plan is easier said than done. Democrats are trying to revamp their presidential primary calendar. President Biden's recommendation to give the No. 1 spot to South Carolina was approved by a Democratic National Committee panel. But the plan faces resistance from Iowa and New Hampshire. NPR's Asma Khalid, Domenico Montanaro and Barbara Sprunt take us through some of the challenges.
What UGA fans need to know for championship parade
Georgia football returns to Sanford Stadium for another day, but this time it is for yet another championship celebration. Back-to-back championships means back-to-back championship parades. Georgia fans will get one last chance to see players like Christopher Smith and Stetson Bennett in Sanford Stadium before they focus on preparing for...
