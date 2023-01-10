Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
NSW Gambling Self-Exclusion Programs Ineffective, Claims Report
Gambling self-exclusion programs enable individuals to restrict their access to participating in the activity. This in turn can help decrease the risk of problem gambling or restrict losses by at-risk gamblers. Those programs work not only for land-based venues but for online gambling activities as well. Self-Exclusion Schemes in NSW...
China braces for Covid surge as lunar new year travel rush begins
Luggage-laden passengers flocked to railway stations and airports in China’s megacities on Monday, heading home for holidays that health experts fear could intensify a Covid-19 outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives. After three years of strict and suffocating anti-virus controls, China in early December abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid...
gamblingnews.com
MGA Introduces Player Protection Directive Amendments
The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Malta’s gambling regulator, introduced major changes to its Player Protection Directive (Directive 2 of 2018). The authority will now require its licensees to monitor markers of harm in order to lower harm rates. Malta’s Regulator Amended Its Player Protection Rules. The MGA noted...
gamblingnews.com
Townsville’s Ville Resort-Casino Pleads “Not Guilty” to Charges of Breaking Queensland’s Casino Laws
Breakwater Island Limited, which is Ville Resort-Casino’s operator, has been charged by the Office of Liquor and Gambling Regulation (OLGR) with three different counts of restriction on various agreements. The charges were presented to the public last December, a few months after Channel Nine’s program “60 Minutes” presented a...
gamblingnews.com
Macau Police Busts Illegal Gambling Scheme and Arrests 15 People
The Macau Daily Times reported that the arrested Macau residents of ages 29 to 66 years old were allegedly part of an illegal online gambling business operated on overseas servers. The Investigation Was a Collaboration Between Macau and Guangdong Authorities. At a press conference that took place on January 12,...
