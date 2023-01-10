Read full article on original website
Al-Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo will earn another £175m on top of £175m-a-year deal to promote Saudi 2030 World Cup bid
AL-NASSR have denied Cristiano Ronaldo will earn an extra £175million by promoting Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid. The veteran Portuguese forward signed for Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. Ronaldo, 37, penned an astonishing two-year, £175m-a-season contract with the Saudi Pro League side. But...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Contract Extension: Italian Press Reveals Salary Argentine Would Make Staying at PSG
The reported contract extension between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain appears to be a matter of when and not if the two parties can reach an agreement. One of the hold-ups is agreeing on a salary (along with term on the contract), but La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Messi would earn €40 million per year if he extends his contract with the French giants.
The Jewish Press
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Ronaldo left off FIFA award list headed by Messi, Mbappé
Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the the 14-player shortlist for the annual Best FIFA Men's Player award for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among those selected
French Football Federation president steps back in wake of Zidane remarks
Noël Le Graët has stepped aside as president of the French Football Federation, just days after making dismissive comments about Zinedine Zidane. Le Graët, 81, apologised to former national captain Zidane after admitting comments he made about him were “clumsy”. Zidane had been strongly linked...
Cristiano Ronaldo's debut vs. PSG, Messi sees over 2 million online ticket requests - sources
Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in Saudi Arabia against PSG led to over 2 million online requests for tickets, sources have told ESPN.
Liverpool suffer new blow with World Cup hero Sofyan Amrabat set to snub transfer in favour of Atletico Madrid move
LIVERPOOL target Sofyan Amrabat wants to join Atletico Madrid, according to reports. The Moroccan played an integral role during his side's amazing run at the World Cup in Qatar. With Fiorentina star Amrabat a key cog in the heart of midfield, Morocco became the first African side ever to reach...
FOX Sports
Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
Yardbarker
Last hope for Karim Benzema and France extinguished
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will not return to the international scene, despite reports that he might have reconsidered his decision to retire, announced on the 19th of December. That hinged on the future of the French national team, which has been placed in the hands of Didier Deschamps. French...
Emmanuel Macron 'wades into Zinedine Zidane 'phone call' row'
Le Graet claimed he 'wouldn't even have taken Zidane's call' if the 1998 World Cup winner enquired about replacing Didier Deschamps as France's manager.
Yardbarker
Internacional president confirms interest in Juventus star
Angel di Maria joined Juventus in the summer on a one-year deal and the attacker could leave the club at the end of this season. He has been injury-prone and seemed to have accepted the offer to improve his chances of being called up by Argentina for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Sporting News
PSG fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in Ligue 1, Champions League, Coupe de France
Lionel Messi, Kyilan Mbappe, and Neymar form one of the world's most formidable attacking units, and those three superstars will hope to lift PSG to new heights through the 2022/23 season. The minimum expectation is to win the domestic double every season (Ligue 1 and Coupe de France) given the...
Barça beats Betis to set up Super Cup final against Madrid
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Marc-André ter Stegen saved two penalties and Pedri converted the deciding spot kick as Barcelona defeated Real Betis 4-2 in a shootout Thursday to set up a Spanish Super Cup final against rival Real Madrid this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia...
Didier Deschamps could have new four-year France contract changed ALREADY
It was announced on Saturday that Deschamps is set to stay in charge of the national team until the 2026 World Cup after signing a four-year deal with the French Football Federation.
kalkinemedia.com
Courtois heroics help Madrid beat Valencia to reach Super Cup final
Thibaut Courtois was the hero for Real Madrid as they beat Valencia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Riyadh on Wednesday to reach the Spanish Super Cup final. The reigning Super Cup champions were below their best again amid a difficult start to 2023, but Courtois excelled, making crucial saves and then decisively denying Jose Gaya in the shootout.
104.1 WIKY
Italy’s rhythmic gymnastics coach to keep job despite abuse claims
MILAN (Reuters) – The coach of Italy’s female Olympic gymnastics team will keep her job in spite of ongoing investigations on the alleged psychological abuse and mistreatment of young athletes over their weight and eating habits. In a Thursday decision, sports authorities confirmed Emanuela Maccarani as coach, but...
game-news24.com
Al-Nasr says Ronaldo won’t be ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s world cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid. That’s explained in a statement from a club: “The club”. Al-Nasr FC want to clarify that, contrary to the media reports, signing a contract with Al-Nasr does not make a lot of money for a World Cup bid. The focus of Ronaldos is on Al Nasr, and working with teammates to help the club succeed.
CBS Sports
Kylian Mbappe becoming France captain would confirm his growing power with Les Bleus
This week could witness a seismic shift in the French soccer world with Noel Le Graet's French Football Federation presidency over after an astonishing show of disrespect towards the legendary Zinedine Zidane over the weekend has led to him being placed into retirement. Didier Deschamps may well now be under contract until after the FIFA 2026 World Cup with Les Bleus, but he will be working under a new interim leader in Philippe Diallo with Le Graet ousted due to the incendiary reaction that his treatment of Zidane provoked.
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique’s Kosmos investment group
(Reuters) – The International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday that it was ending its Davis Cup partnership with Gerard Pique’s investment group Kosmos. In 2018, the ITF had unveiled the 25-year, $3 billion partnership with former Barcelona soccer player Pique’s investment group amid much fanfare. It said then that the package to revamp the Davis Cup competition would safeguard the future of the sport as it would “deliver long-term benefits for players, nations, fans, sponsors and broadcasters”.
Lionel Messi LEVEL with Cristiano Ronaldo on 696 goals in Europe's top five leagues after PSG return
Lionel Messi is now level with Cristiano Ronaldo in goals scored in Europe's top five league after notching his 696th strike. The Argentinian superstar scored the second for PSG on Wednesday.
