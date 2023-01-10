ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Business trusted most in a more polarized world, report says

LONDON — (AP) — EMBARGOED UNTIL 8 P.M. ET JAN. 15/0100GMT (1 a.m. GMT) JAN. 16. People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than other institutions like governments, nonprofits and the media in an increasingly divided world, according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman.
Bayes Esports Names York Scheunemann Chief Operations Officer

The company expanded its C-Level management team on Friday, by bringing in an industry expert with decades of experience. In his new position as COO, Scheunemann will play a pivotal role in Bayes Esports’ growth on a global scale within the esports industry. He will be responsible for the company’s communication, marketing and sales teams. Scheunemann will also oversee Bayes Esports’ people and culture efforts and leverage his extensive experience.
AGA Published Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker for the Months Ended November 2022

The American Gaming Association published its Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, featuring state-by-state and nationwide financial performance data with breakdowns for individual gaming verticals. According to the AGA, the US commercial gaming industry experienced a 2.4% year-on-year growth in November. The Industry Posted Record-Breaking Revenue in November. November was the 21st...
Singapore Actor Investigated for Promoting Illegal Gambling

An actor in Singapore is under investigation for an alleged breach of the Gambling Control Act by promoting an illegal gambling website in three video commercials. Terence Cao, 55, participated in various roles in the three video commercials and all of his roles silently promoted the excitement and fun derived from gambling with small amounts, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.
Mkodo’s GeoLocs Service Is Now Available to Operators

GeoLocs promises advanced technology that is self-manageable, seamlessly implemented, easy to use, and designed with the needs of iGaming operators in mind. Featuring geo-based marketing and promotional offers, GeoLocs promises easy regulatory compliance. The developer’s solution was tested with the help of several trusted partners and is now available to operators.
NSW Gambling Self-Exclusion Programs Ineffective, Claims Report

Gambling self-exclusion programs enable individuals to restrict their access to participating in the activity. This in turn can help decrease the risk of problem gambling or restrict losses by at-risk gamblers. Those programs work not only for land-based venues but for online gambling activities as well. Self-Exclusion Schemes in NSW...

