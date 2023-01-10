ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Clemson Reportedly Fires Offensive Coordinator

When the Clemson football team steps on the field for the 2023 season, there will be a significant change amongst the coaching staff. According to multiple reports, the team has moved on from offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. After just one season in full command of the Tigers' offense, ...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Clemson 'Targeting' Top Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are reportedly targeting a big name for their recently-opened offensive coordinator role. According to college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the ACC powerhouse is looking to poach TCU OC and reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett ...
CLEMSON, SC
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan edge rusher enters transfer portal after one season

Eybai Okie, the edge rusher who transferred to Michigan hoping to rehabilitate his image and earn more playing time on a national level, is looking to leave. Okie entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate on Thursday, a database of players looking for a fresh start elsewhere. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Reveals His Early 2023 Heisman Trophy Pick

ESPN analyst Sam Acho has named his early pick for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. The college football broadcaster didn't go far to make his pick. In fact, he selected the player who took home this past year's award. Acho is going with Caleb Williams as a back-to-back Heisman Trophy winner. “I think ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
prosportsextra.com

Former USC Heisman Trophy Winning RB Passes Away

Former USC RB Charles White, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California. A two-time All-American and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

