Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Breaking: Clemson Reportedly Fires Offensive Coordinator
When the Clemson football team steps on the field for the 2023 season, there will be a significant change amongst the coaching staff. According to multiple reports, the team has moved on from offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. After just one season in full command of the Tigers' offense, ...
Clemson 'Targeting' Top Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are reportedly targeting a big name for their recently-opened offensive coordinator role. According to college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the ACC powerhouse is looking to poach TCU OC and reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett ...
Ex-USC star RB Charles White, who won 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64
Former USC star running back Charles White, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died after battling cancer, the university announced. He was 64.
Colorado Schedule Reportedly Changed After Deion Sanders 'Leaked' Info To Kirk Herbstreit
Hold the phone on Colorado opening up the Deion Sanders era against Arizona State in Week 0. According to 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, the Pac-12 is no longer trying to schedule the Buffaloes and Sun Devils in Week 0, and it's Sanders' fault for the change of plans. "In an interesting development, ...
Why Jim Harbaugh leaving Wolverines for Broncos is gaining steam
Sources told ESPN that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh “has been engaged” with the Denver Broncos, ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel wrote in a Thursday article. The interest may not come at an ideal time for the Wolverines. “This strong interest from Denver comes at...
Clemson football parts ways with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
Streeter spent just one season as the team’s offensive coordinator.
Pitcher Corey Kluber, Red Sox finalize $10M, 1-year contract
Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $10 million, one-year contract
FSU ranked No. 4 in USA Today way-too-early College Football Top 25 for 2023
Florida State, which finished 10-3 this past season and was ranked No. 11 in the final Associated Press Top 25, finds themselves at No. 4 in USA Today's way-too-early college football Top 25, which was put out by Paul Myerberg of the publication. Myerberg had this to say about placing...
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh interviews with Broncos after statement dispelling NFL interest
The Denver Broncos held a virtual interview Monday with Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. This comes a few days after Harbaugh released a statement downplaying NFL murmurs and strengthening his intention to coach the Wolverines in 2023 and beyond. "The sides spoke, I'm told,...
Michigan edge rusher enters transfer portal after one season
Eybai Okie, the edge rusher who transferred to Michigan hoping to rehabilitate his image and earn more playing time on a national level, is looking to leave. Okie entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate on Thursday, a database of players looking for a fresh start elsewhere. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL.
Former Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dead At 64
Former USC running back Charles White, the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, has died at the age of 64.
ESPN Analyst Reveals His Early 2023 Heisman Trophy Pick
ESPN analyst Sam Acho has named his early pick for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. The college football broadcaster didn't go far to make his pick. In fact, he selected the player who took home this past year's award. Acho is going with Caleb Williams as a back-to-back Heisman Trophy winner. “I think ...
prosportsextra.com
Former USC Heisman Trophy Winning RB Passes Away
Former USC RB Charles White, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California. A two-time All-American and...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tim Tebow, Lee Corso react on ESPN to respective hall of fame selections
Monday marked a major day for college football with the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game. But before No. 1 Georgia routed No. 3 TCU 65-7 to win back-to-back titles, a pair of ESPN analysts were inducted into different halls of fame. Tim Tebow was named as a member...
Comments / 0