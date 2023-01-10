Read full article on original website
Bayes Esports Names York Scheunemann Chief Operations Officer
The company expanded its C-Level management team on Friday, by bringing in an industry expert with decades of experience. In his new position as COO, Scheunemann will play a pivotal role in Bayes Esports’ growth on a global scale within the esports industry. He will be responsible for the company’s communication, marketing and sales teams. Scheunemann will also oversee Bayes Esports’ people and culture efforts and leverage his extensive experience.
AGEM Designates New President and Officers
The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), a Las Vegas-based non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming equipment and content, announced a handful of new additions to its team. Parente Named President of the AGEM. As outlined by the AGEM, Robert Parente will be joining the...
Singapore Actor Investigated for Promoting Illegal Gambling
An actor in Singapore is under investigation for an alleged breach of the Gambling Control Act by promoting an illegal gambling website in three video commercials. Terence Cao, 55, participated in various roles in the three video commercials and all of his roles silently promoted the excitement and fun derived from gambling with small amounts, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.
Kindred Unhappy with Preliminary Q4 Results, Plans to Take Action
On Thursday, the company released an update for the fourth quarter of 2022, confirming it expects to see revenue of £305.0 million ($372.9 million). A year-over-year comparison reveals a solid growth of 24% when compared to the £224.9 million ($275 million) result reported for Q4, 2021. Comparison in constant currency represents 23% growth. Still, Kindred acknowledged that the Q4 2022 result was negatively impacted by multiple factors. In fact, the company said that the result fell behind the expectations for the period.
888 Records Disappointing Q4 Results, CFO to Step Down
Leading global gambling company 888 Holdings saw a surprising decline in revenue in the fourth quarter despite a World Cup boost. 888 explained the slight dip in revenue with the new online gambling regulations in the UK, regarding the quarter with optimism despite the disappointing metrics. The company’s retail segment performed well, recording a modest bump in revenue. However, it was not enough to outweigh a dip in online earnings. 888’s financial situation remains stable, but the recent financial results may herald looming trouble.
Mkodo’s GeoLocs Service Is Now Available to Operators
GeoLocs promises advanced technology that is self-manageable, seamlessly implemented, easy to use, and designed with the needs of iGaming operators in mind. Featuring geo-based marketing and promotional offers, GeoLocs promises easy regulatory compliance. The developer’s solution was tested with the help of several trusted partners and is now available to operators.
Lottomatica Considers Going Public, Sources Claim
Lottomatica, an Italian sports betting and casino operator, is allegedly considering a Milan initial public offering. As reported by Bloomberg, anonymous sources claim that the company’s IPO may raise as much as $1 billion. Lottomatica May Earn $1B Through Its IPO. According to the reports, Lottomatica’s IPO may become...
NSW Gambling Self-Exclusion Programs Ineffective, Claims Report
Gambling self-exclusion programs enable individuals to restrict their access to participating in the activity. This in turn can help decrease the risk of problem gambling or restrict losses by at-risk gamblers. Those programs work not only for land-based venues but for online gambling activities as well. Self-Exclusion Schemes in NSW...
