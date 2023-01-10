Leading global gambling company 888 Holdings saw a surprising decline in revenue in the fourth quarter despite a World Cup boost. 888 explained the slight dip in revenue with the new online gambling regulations in the UK, regarding the quarter with optimism despite the disappointing metrics. The company’s retail segment performed well, recording a modest bump in revenue. However, it was not enough to outweigh a dip in online earnings. 888’s financial situation remains stable, but the recent financial results may herald looming trouble.

