Superbet will generate a complete digital payment experience for its customers, with special emphasis on the OKTO.WALLET alternative for betting terminals with self-service which has also been embraced by the operator. The OKTO mobile app and the cashless payment platform will now become available in Superbet’s retail network, following their attempt to create a unified payment experience using multiple points of contact. The new partnership is important for the group’s digitalization strategy meant to bring more comfort, security, and safety via advanced cashless payment solutions.

2 DAYS AGO