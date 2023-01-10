Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Betsoft Gaming to Power Cbet with Content
Betsoft Gaming, a provider of premium omni-channel gaming solutions to licensed operators, announced that it has expanded its presence in Latin America with a new agreement. The supplier signed a deal with Cbet, a local casino and sports betting brand seeking to innovate the market. Betsoft to Help Cbet Innovate.
gamblingnews.com
Betway Expands Agreement with Sportradar
Sportradar, the world’s leading sports technology company, has minted a new agreement with the sports wagering operator Betway. Per the new agreement, the supplier will provide the operator with a suite of CRM tools. As announced, Betway officially selected Sportradar as its sports data and technology provider of choice,...
gamblingnews.com
Fugaso and Gamingtec Boost Their Content and Reach
Fugaso is an established supplier of casino games, known for a number of titles across the board. Those titles include popular choices such as King of the Ring, Magnify Man, Sugar Drop. Diamond Blitz 100, Jewel Sea Pirate Riches, and so many others. Gamingtec Hails Addition of Fugaso Content. Gamingtec-powered...
gamblingnews.com
R. Franco Digital Launches on Home Market with 888casino
The company is expanding through a new content deal with 888casino, a renowned global brand that brings some of the most powerful iGaming products to the local market where R. Franco Group is headquartered. 888casino and R. Franco Digital Strengthen Spanish Footprint. The partnership will yield dividends to both participants,...
gamblingnews.com
Mkodo’s GeoLocs Service Is Now Available to Operators
GeoLocs promises advanced technology that is self-manageable, seamlessly implemented, easy to use, and designed with the needs of iGaming operators in mind. Featuring geo-based marketing and promotional offers, GeoLocs promises easy regulatory compliance. The developer’s solution was tested with the help of several trusted partners and is now available to operators.
gamblingnews.com
CT Interactive Inks Belgian Deal with PepperMill
CT Interactive, a Bulgarian company focused on developing and supplying games for online casinos, has expanded its presence in Europe through a deal with PepperMill Casino. Under the deal, the latter company will receive the provider’s suite of Dice slot games. As a result, PepperMill will be able to engage its players in Belgium with new engaging titles.
gamblingnews.com
SoftMaya to Benefit from Symplify AI Personalization Model
SoftMaya already operates a number of successful iGaming brands and brings market-defining solutions that help players access the most fulfilling level of gameplay available to them. The company is known for its Rock ‘n’ Reels brand. SoftMaya to Benefit from Powerful Symplify Software Solutions. Each of the brands...
gamblingnews.com
GiG Negotiates a Deal with a Major Swiss Company
Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), announced that it has signed a Head of Terms agreement with an “established land-based and digital casino operator in Switzerland.“ According to the iGaming supplier, it is to provide its critically-acclaimed account management platform (PAM) to its new partner. GiG to Work with a...
gamblingnews.com
Entain Snatches BetCity from Sports Entertainment Media for $482M
The deal between the two parties was originally announced for an initial consideration of €300 million ($324 million) and a maximum deferred contingent consideration of €550 million ($594 million) in June 2022. Now, Entertain has presented the completion of all procedures for a final acquisition cost of €450...
gamblingnews.com
Superbet Inks Strategic Partnership with Digital Payment Fintech OKTO
Superbet will generate a complete digital payment experience for its customers, with special emphasis on the OKTO.WALLET alternative for betting terminals with self-service which has also been embraced by the operator. The OKTO mobile app and the cashless payment platform will now become available in Superbet’s retail network, following their attempt to create a unified payment experience using multiple points of contact. The new partnership is important for the group’s digitalization strategy meant to bring more comfort, security, and safety via advanced cashless payment solutions.
gamblingnews.com
Lion Gaming Group Snaps Up 1Click Games
The acquisition will considerably enhance Lion Gaming Group’s expertise in the delivery of online products. The Group is focused on the development of a technology platform that brings around white-label solutions for casino and sportsbook operators. 1Click Games Joins the Lion Gaming Group’s Family. The turnkey solutions made...
gamblingnews.com
Markor Tech Achieves Watershed with AGCO License in Ontario
Thanks to the permit issued by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the provider of casino software aggregation platforms and tech solutions, will be able to expand into one of North America’s most promising markets. Markor Technology Hails Success of Ontario Licensing. Markor Technology has been subjected...
gamblingnews.com
Elys Game Technology Banks on U.S. Integrity for Expansion
Interactive gaming and betting technology supplier Elys Game Technology and provider of integrity solutions U.S. Integrity announced that they have entered into a partnership focused on the US. Monitoring, Reporting, Analytics. The comprehensive partnership between Canadian-based Elys Game Technology and the sports betting integrity monitoring, reporting and analytics organization will...
gamblingnews.com
Pariplay Boosts New Jersey Presence via Resorts Digital Gaming Deal
Already a popular presence in four US states and seven Canadian provinces, NeoGames’ subsidiary has expanded its reach in the Garden State. Thanks to the new deal, the brand will dig deeper into the North American regulated gaming market and continue the “outstanding strides” made in 2022 in the region.
gamblingnews.com
Robert Chvátal Steps In as Allwyn UK CEO
The multi-national lottery operator has been extremely busy in the past several months, balancing its latest high-profile acquisition with its upcoming UK responsibilities. Chvátal will focus the company’s efforts on the island nation, hopefully allowing Allwyn UK to complete its 2023 goals on time and without any significant setbacks.
gamblingnews.com
BetMGM to Now Benefit from Skillzzgaming Content via Pariplay
As a result, Skillzzgaming titles will be debuted on the US iGaming market through the Fusion platform, which aggregates and distributes games with top-tier operators. Skillzzgaming’s products are now available with BetMGM, one of the leading iGaming and betting brands in the market. Pariplay Brings Skillzzgaming to the US...
gamblingnews.com
Lady Luck Games to Provide Cbet with Gaming Content
Cbet, a casino operator targeting the LATAM region, has further expanded its content offering thanks to an agreement with Lady Luck Games, a fast-growing casino games developer. Cbet Secures Content from Yet another Provider. Under the agreement, Lady Luck Games will provide the operator with its acclaimed content, allowing it...
gamblingnews.com
Kindred Unhappy with Preliminary Q4 Results, Plans to Take Action
On Thursday, the company released an update for the fourth quarter of 2022, confirming it expects to see revenue of £305.0 million ($372.9 million). A year-over-year comparison reveals a solid growth of 24% when compared to the £224.9 million ($275 million) result reported for Q4, 2021. Comparison in constant currency represents 23% growth. Still, Kindred acknowledged that the Q4 2022 result was negatively impacted by multiple factors. In fact, the company said that the result fell behind the expectations for the period.
gamblingnews.com
Michael Ahearne Leaves GiG Board of Directors
Michael Ahearne’s resignation is with immediate effect as he will be focusing on his job as CEO of SkyCity Entertainment Group. Michael Ahearne Joined the GiG Board After the Company Acquired Sportnco. Michael Ahearne has been part of the board of directors of iGaming company GiG since April 1,...
gamblingnews.com
Twain Sport to Now Power STS with T-basket Hybrid Product
The partnership is part of Twain Sport, which is a new live sport vertical created by Hybrid Sports League and BetGames, to expand in the Central and Eastern European markets. STS also stands to benefit from the opportunity, as it is now able to integrate hybrid sports products into its portfolio, all of which are linked to a high level of player engagement and overall positive sentiment.
