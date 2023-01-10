Deadly storms claim more than a dozen lives as California braces for more mudslides and possible tornadoes

Unrelenting storms responsible for more than a dozen fatalities continued battering California Tuesday with no end in sight.

Heavy flooding, mudslides, thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes are in the forecast for Golden State residents, where storms left more than 221,000 customers without power Tuesday morning, according to poweroutage.us .

The National Weather Service warned of “another high impact heavy precipitation event” statewide, including thunderstorms and “very gusty winds.”

“Just as the last episode of heavy precipitation across California is beginning to wind down early this morning, another energetic low-pressure system is quickly gathering strength off the West Coast and heading once again toward California,” the weather service warned.

Moderate to heavy winds are expected to sweep across most of California throughout Tuesday afternoon. The Sierra Nevada could see several feet of snow.

Heavy precipitation is causing river levels to rise, leading to flash floods that have been blamed for carrying off a 5-year-old boy in central coastal San Luis Obispo County Monday.

Rescuers called off a search for the missing child following a seven-hour effort under increasingly dangerous conditions. The child was swept out of a truck in which he was traveling with his mother around 8 a.m.

Rescue workers, including divers, recovered only a shoe belonging to the boy, whom authorities believe was consumed by the surging Salinas River. His mom was successfully rescued from her stalled vehicle.

State officials said two people were also killed by falling trees Monday. The storms that began shortly before the new year are believed responsible for 14 deaths.

Evacuation orders were issued in tony Montecito, which claims famous residents including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres posted video of muddy water passing behind her in that unincorporated coastal community and urged locals to stay safe.

“This is crazy!” she said Monday, which marked the five-year anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people in Montecito.

Weather Channel meteorologist Jonathan Erdman tweeted there had been 320 reports of flooding in California since Sunday night.

“Might as well add #severe t-storm and #tornado warnings to the California bingo card,” he tweeted alongside a map focusing on the areas between Fresno and San Francisco Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service calls storms in Los Angeles the “most impressive” the area has seen in 18 years. It further warns of an atmospheric river expected to flow into northern California Wednesday.

With News Wire Services