Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Jacksonville Jaguars giving away 2 tickets to Saturday’s playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming playoff game?. The Jags are giving away two tickets to Saturday’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The contest ends at...
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
VOTE: Which team would you least want the Philadelphia Eagles to play in the Divisional round?
Most eyes will be on the Bucs-Cowboys matchup on Monday Night Football, but one of the bottom seeds could sneak into the next round. Which team would you least want to face?
Chargers at Jaguars Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Here's a look at the betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Wild Card game against the Jaguars.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Wild Card vs. Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going back to the basics against the Los Angeles Chargers. On Wednesday, the team announced it’ll wear teal jerseys with white pants for a home playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. The Jaguars wore the teal-over-white combo during a Week 1 loss on the road...
Jared Goff has suddenly become perhaps too good of a bargain for the Lions
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot until the guarantees disappeared and the contract could be ripped to shreds and Goff replaced with the team’s next quarterback.
Derek Carr should refuse to accept a trade by the Raiders
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already...
Shanahan spells out Purdy's mentality for 49ers' playoff run
SANTA CLARA — Everything changes this week for the 49ers. But the priority for coach Kyle Shanahan is to make sure that nothing changes. As rookie Brock Purdy prepares for his first NFL playoff game, Shanahan does not want anyone -- especially his young quarterback -- to overthink the importance of the game.
Ron Rivera: We’re going into this offseason’s QB search in a much better place
The Commanders went into the 2022 offseason looking for the right answer at quarterback and they didn’t find it. A trade for Carson Wentz didn’t spark a rebound in the quarterback’s play and Taylor Heinicke‘s run of wins after Wentz’ finger injury ran into a brick wall in the final week of the season. That led to a move back to Wentz for Week 17 and rookie Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Week 18.
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Former NFL running back, 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64
Former NFL running back Charles White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy, died of cancer Wednesday in Newport Beach, California, USC announced. White was 64. White, who led the Trojans to the 1978 national championship, remains the school’s career rushing yards leader with 6,245. He scored 49 touchdowns. He...
Why Belt’s dozen years with Giants should be remembered fondly
It was less than a week before the end of his 12th big league season and a few minutes after he had finished taping a wide-ranging interview with the other Brandon. The ballpark was empty and silent, and Brandon Belt took a moment to stand on the top step of the dugout and look around.
Carroll’s amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card round
Pete Carroll was ecstatic to learn that his Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions pulled off the 20-16 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That is until he came to a significant realization. The win meant the No. 7 seed and a...
"Madden NFL 23" removing CPR touchdown celebration
NEW YORK -- A touchdown celebration imitating CPR is being removed from the popular "Madden NFL 23" video game.The game's creator, Electronic Arts, made the decision in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. EA Sports said it will release a software update in the coming days. Mimicking CPR has been a popular touchdown celebration in the NFL.Hamlin is recovering at home after being hospitalized for more than a week. He spent days sedated and on a ventilator at a hospital in Cincinnati. It's not clear when Hamlin will play football again.
NFL’s new postseason overtime rule means game doesn’t end with a TD on first possession
In last year’s playoffs, the Bills and Chiefs played one of the greatest games in NFL history, but it was a game that left many fans feeling unfulfilled: It ended with the Chiefs receiving the overtime kickoff and scoring the game-winning touchdown on the opening possession. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who had played a brilliant game, never touched the ball in overtime.
Report: 49ers' Ryans to be 'picky' choosing head-coaching job
As the leader of the top-ranked 49ers' defense, it's no surprise defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is one of the hottest names flying around for the five open NFL head-coaching jobs. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans reportedly have requested to interview Ryans. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona...
