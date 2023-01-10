ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Correa agrees to six-year, $200 million deal with Twins after fallout with Mets: source

By Abbey Mastracco, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

The Carlos Correa saga may finally be coming to an end, but it does not appear to be ending in the Mets’ favor.

A source confirmed to the Daily News that the shortstop has a deal in place with the Minnesota Twins for a six-year, $200 million contract with a vesting option that can bring the total to $270 million over 10 years, pending a physical.

The physical is once again key, as deals for the 28-year-old have fallen through with the San Francisco Giants and the Mets in recent weeks because of concerns spotted on the physical .

The Twins know Correa’s body better than most, having medically cleared him to finalize a three-year contract last March. They also conducted exit medical exams following the 2022 season. Correa opted out of the final two years ($70.2 million) of his contract to become a free agent.

The Mets and Correa had a deal in place for a 12-year, $315 million contract that came together late on the night of Dec. 20, just hours after negotiations fell through with the Giants for a 13-year, $350 million contract.

Guaranteed money seems to be the crux of the decision. The Mets were trying to rework the terms to include language about his leg, which could have meant anything from performance bonuses to voided years on his contract should another surgery be required.

The deal with the Twins includes six guaranteed years and an $8 million signing bonus and four non-guaranteed years. Reports say the Mets were willing to give him six non-guaranteed years and an AAV of $26.25 million. The first six years of his contract with Minnesota will carry a $33.33 million AAV, with non-guaranteed totals of $25 million, $20 million, $15 million and $10 million in each of the final four years.

The concerns stem from the surgery he underwent to repair a fracture fibula and minor ligament damage in 2014. Teams cannot disclose the results of medical examinations, but sports orthopedic specialist Dr. Laith Jazrawi of NYU Langone recently told The News what the clubs likely found was post-traumatic arthritis and cartilage damage, which could necessitate surgery within 5-10 years.

Correa, a two-time All-Star and the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year has never missed time at the Major League level with a right leg or ankle injury.

Without Correa, the Mets’ payroll will be north of $298 million, according to Spotrac, which is still the highest in the league. Without Correa, the team still looks to be a contender in the National League. They have Eduardo Escobar at third base signed through next season and Brett Baty, a top prospect, will no longer have to move to the outfield.

This does create somewhat of an awkward situation for Escobar, whom the Mets were looking to trade after the completion of the Correa deal. Escobar was a valuable piece of a 101-win Mets team last season, slashing .240/.295/.430 with a .726 OPS, 20 home runs and a 106 OPS+. But Baty is now the heir apparent at third base with Mark Vientos right behind him.

The next question is whether or not the Mets make a move for another bat. The free agent options are limited and it’s somewhat late in the offseason to be looking to make trades. Owner Steve Cohen said he went after Correa because he felt the team needed one more thing, but any move made now will pale in comparison to landing an elite player like Correa.

It’s a strange ending to a strange situation, but the Mets are still in a prime position as they head toward spring training.

Comments / 0

 

