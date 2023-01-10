ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NSW Gambling Self-Exclusion Programs Ineffective, Claims Report

Gambling self-exclusion programs enable individuals to restrict their access to participating in the activity. This in turn can help decrease the risk of problem gambling or restrict losses by at-risk gamblers. Those programs work not only for land-based venues but for online gambling activities as well. Self-Exclusion Schemes in NSW...
Singapore Actor Investigated for Promoting Illegal Gambling

An actor in Singapore is under investigation for an alleged breach of the Gambling Control Act by promoting an illegal gambling website in three video commercials. Terence Cao, 55, participated in various roles in the three video commercials and all of his roles silently promoted the excitement and fun derived from gambling with small amounts, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.
MGA Introduces Player Protection Directive Amendments

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Malta’s gambling regulator, introduced major changes to its Player Protection Directive (Directive 2 of 2018). The authority will now require its licensees to monitor markers of harm in order to lower harm rates. Malta’s Regulator Amended Its Player Protection Rules. The MGA noted...

