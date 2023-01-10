ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

This Restaurant Has The Best Buffet In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vVm4_0k9qfXHN00
Photo: Getty Images

If you prefer piling your plate with multiple foods of your choice for every course, look no further than the restaurant with the best buffet in the entire state. This particular restaurant is not only extremely affordable, but offers options for the whole family.

According to a list compiled by Mashed , the restaurant with the best buffet in Wisconsin is North Country Steak Buffet in La Crosse. This buffet is also rated as one of the best in the country.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant with the best buffet in all of Wisconsin :

"At North Country Steak Buffet in La Crosse, Wisconsin, steak, chicken and other meats, and hearty sides are king. This country-style buffet is known for offering a wide array of options (though probably not the healthiest of options) at affordable prices. On the spread, you'll find a selection of hot buffet items, including a taco bar, cold salads, and their famous homemade soup, as well as a dessert bar. The crowning jewel is the grill, where you can order sirloin steaks and burgers, chicken, or pork chops, grilled to order. At just $14.99 for adults for dinner or Sunday brunch and $12.99 for lunch, this meal will cost you less than a single steak at most steakhouses."

For more information about the best buffets across the country visit Mashed.com .

Comments / 8

EYES AND EARS OPEN
2d ago

I miss ponderosa and old county Buffett. now those were the best!

Reply(4)
11
Retiredlabgirl
2d ago

Never during cold/flu season. Seen too many gross things happen by patrons at the buffet.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught

MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke over 20 years

A new report shows that cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans. The Wisconsin Policy Forum reported Wednesday that the number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001. The report notes that during that time span, a statewide smoking ban took effect, taxes were increased on cigarettes three times and there was a growth in substitute products like vaping.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Area Girl Scouts ramping up to kick off 2023 cookie season

APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are rallying their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Girl Scout Cookie season for GSNWGL is from Jan. 18-April 2. This year’s cookie line-up includes Thin Mints, Peanut Butter...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s snowmobile season off to an unusually lethal start

At least six people have died in Minnesota snowmobile accidents in the first two weekends of 2023, already tying the number of people killed in such incidents across the entire 2021-2022 winter season.  The unusual cluster of fatalities began on the evening of December 31, when a 52-year-old Zimmerman man died after rolling his sled […] The post Minnesota’s snowmobile season off to an unusually lethal start appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy