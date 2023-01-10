ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves preparing another Craig Dawson transfer bid with West Ham defender available for free in summer

By Jordan Davies
 2 days ago
WOLVES are preparing another bid for West Ham defender Craig Dawson.

The Midlands side tried to bring the Hammers centre back to Molineux last summer only to lose out after boss David Moyes failed to find a replacement.

Dawson joined West Ham in 2021 from Watford Credit: Rex

Dawson, 32, is out of contract in the summer and despite highly rating him, Moyes could see this as an opportunity to cash in while they can.

Moyes first needs to decide whether his defence can cope without him, seeing as summer signing Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma have spent the past few weeks on the sidelines with injury.

The Scottish coach has hinted recently that despite spending around £160m in the summer, they could open to bringing in more new faces this month.

It is also unclear whether West Ham would be keen on strengthening a relegation rival, with just one point and two places separating them and Wolves at the bottom.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has had Max Kilman and Nathan Collins at the heart of his defence since taking the reins.

The ex-Sevilla boss would like to add another centre-back to his ranks following Conor Coady's loan to Everton.

It is possible Wolves could be in the market for more talent as they look to drag themselves out of the relegation mire.

A stunning Boxing day win at Everton following by a hard-fought draw with Aston Villa has got the side off the foot of the table but they remain in the bottom three.

Wolves have already moved quickly for reinforcements and beat other Premier League sides to the signing of Brazil star Matheus Cunha.

The 23-year-old became Lopetegui's first transfer at Molineux.

And he did not take long to make an impact with Cunha assisting Hwang Hee-chan's dramatic equaliser against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

