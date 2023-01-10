Read full article on original website
Reuters
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
aiexpress.io
Integrated photonic circuits could help close the ‘terahertz gap’
Bridging the “terahertz hole “depends upon synthesizing arbitrary waveforms within the terahertz area enabling purposes that require each slender band sources for sensing and few-cycle drives for classical and quantum objects. Nevertheless, a realization of custom-tailored waveforms wanted for these purposes must be improved on account of restricted flexibility for optical rectification of femtosecond pulses in bulk crystals.
aiexpress.io
How digital accessibility will change the landscape of global medical communications
Whereas pharma has been making an attempt onerous to develop into patient-centric and/or patient-inclusive, public belief within the business is at an all-time low. A 2021 survey discovered that solely 50% of the folks within the UK and Canada and 47% within the US belief pharma. The scenario in India is much better; 80% of the folks belief the business. Sufferers, caregivers, and the general public basically desire a seat on the desk, relatively than being mere spectators whereas healthcare suppliers (HCPs), pharmaceutical firms, and coverage makers take healthcare selections for them. COVID-19, particularly, confirmed us the significance of clear scientific communication.
aiexpress.io
Why the US government’s TikTok ban is impractical for the private sector
The struggle on TikTok has begun. Since President Biden accepted the ban on U.S. federal authorities staff downloading or utilizing TikTok on state-owned gadgets in December 2022, over two dozen states have determined to ban the app, resulting from considerations over ByteDance’s knowledge assortment practices. In each the general...
Reuters
Tens of thousands of Spanish health workers protest for better future
MADRID, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of health workers protested in Madrid on Sunday over what they say is the destruction of the public health system by the conservative regional government.
aiexpress.io
OpenAI, Georgetown, Stanford study finds LLMs can boost public opinion manipulation
Advances in AI-powered giant language fashions promise new purposes within the close to and distant future, with programmers, writers, entrepreneurs and different professionals standing to profit from superior LLMs. However a new study by scientists at Stanford College, Georgetown College, and OpenAI spotlight the impression that LLMs can have on the work of actors that attempt to manipulate public opinion by the dissemination of on-line content material.
aiexpress.io
Send Health Secures Investment From Regal Healthcare Capital Partners
Sena Health, a Philadelphia, PA-based residence care firm offering a expertise platform, acquired an funding from Regal Healthcare Capital Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its tech platform and facilitate extra enlargement. Led by Dr. Anthony...
aiexpress.io
How Thomson Reuters built an AI platform using Amazon SageMaker to accelerate delivery of ML projects
This submit is co-written by Ramdev Wudali and Kiran Mantripragada from Thomson Reuters. In 1992, Thomson Reuters (TR) launched its first AI authorized analysis service, WIN (Westlaw Is Pure), an innovation on the time, as most search engines like google and yahoo solely supported Boolean phrases and connectors. Since then, TR has achieved many extra milestones as its AI services are constantly rising in quantity and selection, supporting authorized, tax, accounting, compliance, and information service professionals worldwide, with billions of machine studying (ML) insights generated yearly.
aiexpress.io
Data analysts test their mettle in competition to benefit Mott Patient Technology – Michigan Medicine Headlines
A current contest, modeled after Iron Viz, the world’s largest knowledge visualization competitors, was held to assist the Affected person Know-how at Mott. The occasion was sponsored by PTERADACTYL, a neighborhood of observe that stands for Folks of the Terribly Roundaboutedly Acronymed Knowledge Analytics Membership That You Love. The...
aiexpress.io
Federated Learning on AWS with FedML: Health analytics without sharing sensitive data – Part 2
This weblog put up is co-written with Chaoyang He and Salman Avestimehr from FedML. Analyzing real-world healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) information poses a number of sensible challenges, corresponding to distributed information silos, lack of enough information at a single website for uncommon occasions, regulatory tips that prohibit information sharing, infrastructure requirement, and price incurred in making a centralized information repository. As a result of they’re in a extremely regulated area, HCLS companions and clients search privacy-preserving mechanisms to handle and analyze large-scale, distributed, and delicate information.
aiexpress.io
SOSV Spins-Out Web3 Startup Program dlab as Standalone Fund
SOSV, a Princeton, NJ-based multi-stage enterprise capital agency, introduced the spin-out of dlab, its startup program centered on decentralization and blockchain applied sciences, as a standalone fund. The brand new fund will probably be led by founding basic companions Shawn Broderick and Nick Plante, previously basic accomplice and accomplice at...
aiexpress.io
Bain & Company Acquires Enterprise Blueprints
World consultancy Bain & Firm acquired Enterprise Blueprints, a London, UK-based supplier of enterprise and resolution structure consulting companies. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Laurent Hermoye, Bain accomplice, will function the chief chairman of Enterprise Blueprints after completion of the deal. Led by Neil Mulholland, CEO, Enterprise...
aiexpress.io
How machine learning can help alleviate the U.S. labor shortage
Consultants have been debating the causes of the scarcity of staff within the U.S. However one factor is painfully clear: There’s a staggering disparity between the variety of jobs accessible (over 10 million) and the variety of staff on the lookout for work (around 6 million). On this quick...
aiexpress.io
Trackpac will use Helium’s decentralised network
Asset monitoring agency Trackpac has introduced that it’s going to use decentralised community Helium for connectivity. Helium, which calls itself “The Folks’s Community”, is a rapidly-growing wi-fi community run by people around the globe. By deploying a hotspot, people can present connectivity for IoT and/or cell gadgets and be rewarded with HNT tokens.
aiexpress.io
TRG Acquires Real World Communications
TRG, a Cleveland, OH-based world managed options supplier centered on enterprise mobility, acquired Actual World Communications, a Canadian supplier of mobility gadgets and wi-fi and community options. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, TRG will proceed its development plans. Actual World Communications was led by...
aiexpress.io
Airgain achieves ‘borderless IoT’ with Deutsche Telekom
Airgain has partnered with Deutsche Telekom to attain “borderless IoT” for its asset-tracking options. The settlement permits Airgain to bundle connectivity from Deutsche Telekom with its asset-tracking options for patrons throughout Europe, the Center East, and Africa (EMEA), in addition to inside the US and past. Deutsche Telekom...
aiexpress.io
actyv.ai Raises $12M Pre-Series A Funding
Actyv.ai, a Singapore-based supplier of an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B Purchase Now Pay Later (BNPL), raised $12M in Pre-Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by 1Digi Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up international growth, product enhancement, portfolio development and...
aiexpress.io
Variable effects of vegetation characteristics on a recreation service depending on natural and social environment
We targeted on mountaineering exercise within the 4 predominant islands of Japan (Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku) and close by small islands related to the primary islands by a bridge (Fig. 1a). These islands lie between latitudes 31.0° and 45.5°N, and the overall space is 361,000 km2. The islands are usually mountainous and tallest mountains in central Honshu exceed 3000 m a.s.l. (Fig. 1c). In Tokyo, imply month-to-month temperatures vary between 5.2 °C in January and 26.4 °C in August, whereas they vary between − 18.4 °C in January and 6.2 °C in August on the summit of the best mountain, Mt. Fuji (3776 m a.s.l., Japan Meteorological Company). In northern Honshu and Hokkaido, snow depth can exceed 1 m even at low elevations and excessive mountains are lined with snow even in southern Japan.
aiexpress.io
PneumoWave Raises £7.5M in Series A Funding
PneumoWave, a Glasgow, Scotland, UK-based digital well being firm, raised £7.5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Scottish Nationwide Funding Financial institution, Scottish Enterprise, IIG, Fairness Hole, Alba Fairness, and Mark Bamforth of Thairm Bio. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to allow...
aiexpress.io
Crisis24 Acquires Topo.ai
Crisis24, a Montreal, Canada-based international threat administration firm, acquired Topo.ai, an Atlanta, GA-based supplier of an progressive crucial occasion administration platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Crisis24 will elevate its technical and analytic options, and bolster its place in built-in threat administration market. Led...
