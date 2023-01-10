ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

multihousingnews.com

MassHousing Provides $14M Refi for Boston Affordable Housing

The ownership plans to invest $9.7 million in renovations. Jonathan Rose Cos. and Schochet Cos. have received $13.5 million in financing from MassHousing for the renovation and preservation of affordability of Riverside Towers, a 199-unit affordable housing community in Medford, Ma. The company also provided $13.5 million in supplemental affordable housing financing.
MEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Glassdoor's 2023 Best Workplaces List Includes These 10 Mass. Companies

Ten large Massachusetts-based companies have earned a spot on Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the 100 best places to work, up from nine last year. Boston-based Bain & Company came in third place, while Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings, coming in sixth and seventh, respectively. Cambridge-based sales and marketing software firm Hubspot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and was the second-best workplace last year, is 11th on the 2023 list, which Glassdoor announced Tuesday night.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Clark University Offers 25% Off to Employees of Worcester Chamber Members

WORCESTER - Clark University's School of Management announced on Tuesday that starting this month it will offer a 25% tuition discount to eligible part-time and full-time employees of Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce member organizations. Clark's School of Management offers undergraduate marketing, management, finance, and entrepreneurship and innovation programs. The...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Revere tenants say Ana and Brian Walshe were selling off assets

REVERE - A Revere couple says Brian Walshe and his wife Ana were more than landlords but trusted friends. That was, they say, until several days ago. "Brian was very professional. He had me thinking he was an investor, he was always looking at the stock market," said Mike Silva. As a contractor, Silva poured thousands of his own money into the unit he rented with his fiancée Mandi for the past four years, and says they were promised by the Walshes they could eventually buy it. But it all changed with a heated conversation December...
REVERE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

The Faces of Worcester: Mariann Paladino, Admissions and Marketing Director at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center

Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from...
WORCESTER, MA
baystatebanner.com

BHA redeveloping its public housing

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When the first rehabbed units in the Mission Main public housing development came online in 1999, it was the culmination of a seven-year, nearly $100 million process during which the 1940 brick-and-concrete development was razed and rebuilt as a community of three-story wood-frame buildings.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Market Basket to open in Shrewsbury: Where moviegoers once roamed, shoppers now browse

SHREWSBURY – When Market Basket's glass front doors slide open at 7 a.m. Friday, some shoppers might get the feeling they've been there before. That could be true: The market was built on land that for many years was home to the Edgemere Drive-In. The Shrewsbury location will be Market Basket’s 88th location, covering 80,000 square feet, with orange-squared flooring holding more than 50,000 food items.
SHREWSBURY, MA

