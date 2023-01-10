Read full article on original website
CEO: Family Health Center of Worcester has gone from operating on ‘mere hours of cash’ to 30 days
Family Health Center of Worcester is in a better place than it was when it announced it was laying off 35 employees and closing its Southbridge facilities in September, according to CEO Louis Brady. “We need help, but we’ve been able to staunch the bleeding,” Brady said at a Public...
multihousingnews.com
MassHousing Provides $14M Refi for Boston Affordable Housing
The ownership plans to invest $9.7 million in renovations. Jonathan Rose Cos. and Schochet Cos. have received $13.5 million in financing from MassHousing for the renovation and preservation of affordability of Riverside Towers, a 199-unit affordable housing community in Medford, Ma. The company also provided $13.5 million in supplemental affordable housing financing.
nbcboston.com
Glassdoor's 2023 Best Workplaces List Includes These 10 Mass. Companies
Ten large Massachusetts-based companies have earned a spot on Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the 100 best places to work, up from nine last year. Boston-based Bain & Company came in third place, while Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings, coming in sixth and seventh, respectively. Cambridge-based sales and marketing software firm Hubspot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and was the second-best workplace last year, is 11th on the 2023 list, which Glassdoor announced Tuesday night.
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
WCVB
Popular low-priced grocery store ALDI opening new Massachusetts location
DANVERS, Mass. — ALDI, a grocery store chain known for its low prices and for requiring a $0.25 deposit to use a shopping cart, is opening a new location in Massachusetts later this month. The company announced that a new store, at 100 Independence Way in Danvers, will open...
WCHR homeless housing project at former Worcester Quality Inn approved
A project to convert the former Quality Inn & Hotel Suites at 50 Oriol Drive in Worcester into permanent supportive housing for homeless people has been approved by the city’s Planning Board, despite strong opposition from neighbors. The project, proposed by Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc., will convert the...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
thisweekinworcester.com
Clark University Offers 25% Off to Employees of Worcester Chamber Members
WORCESTER - Clark University's School of Management announced on Tuesday that starting this month it will offer a 25% tuition discount to eligible part-time and full-time employees of Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce member organizations. Clark's School of Management offers undergraduate marketing, management, finance, and entrepreneurship and innovation programs. The...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
Revere tenants say Ana and Brian Walshe were selling off assets
REVERE - A Revere couple says Brian Walshe and his wife Ana were more than landlords but trusted friends. That was, they say, until several days ago. "Brian was very professional. He had me thinking he was an investor, he was always looking at the stock market," said Mike Silva. As a contractor, Silva poured thousands of his own money into the unit he rented with his fiancée Mandi for the past four years, and says they were promised by the Walshes they could eventually buy it. But it all changed with a heated conversation December...
thisweekinworcester.com
The Faces of Worcester: Mariann Paladino, Admissions and Marketing Director at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center
Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from...
MetroWest Medical Center Merges Its ICU/CCU & CVU Departments Due To Staffing Issues
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has merged its ICU/CCU & CVU units, due to staffing issues. This staffing problem is in addition to the staffing it has in its maternity ward. For the last three weekends, ambulances have been diverted from the Tenet-owned hospital in Framingham for...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman is on the move after hitting $4 million dollars on State Lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman will be on the move after hitting several million dollars on a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Merari Gutierrez Garcia has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Gutierrez Garcia, who is...
Single-family residence in Northborough sells for $880,000
Meligy El and Ola Hassan acquired the property at 226 Boundary Street, Northborough, from Tracy L Hinchey on Dec. 22, 2022. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $358 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Using kerosene heaters indoors in Massachusetts is illegal
A local fire department is warning residents not to use kerosene heaters in homes this winter.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
In Revere, plan to host warming station at senior center ignites heated debate
“Really, they just want what everyone else really wants: A safe place to live and a place to call home...”. As Revere made plans to bring vulnerable populations in from the cold and open the city’s senior center as an overnight warming station, City Councillor At Large Marc Silvestri offered his full-throated support.
baystatebanner.com
BHA redeveloping its public housing
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When the first rehabbed units in the Mission Main public housing development came online in 1999, it was the culmination of a seven-year, nearly $100 million process during which the 1940 brick-and-concrete development was razed and rebuilt as a community of three-story wood-frame buildings.
Market Basket to open in Shrewsbury: Where moviegoers once roamed, shoppers now browse
SHREWSBURY – When Market Basket's glass front doors slide open at 7 a.m. Friday, some shoppers might get the feeling they've been there before. That could be true: The market was built on land that for many years was home to the Edgemere Drive-In. The Shrewsbury location will be Market Basket’s 88th location, covering 80,000 square feet, with orange-squared flooring holding more than 50,000 food items.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts nurse sentenced to probation for tampering with fentanyl intended for patients
BOSTON – A Bristol County nurse was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for tampering with fentanyl intended for patients at a hospital’s post-surgery recovery unit and an outpatient vascular surgery center. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Hugo Vieira, of Berkley was sentenced by...
