NEW YORK -- A touchdown celebration imitating CPR is being removed from the popular "Madden NFL 23" video game.The game's creator, Electronic Arts, made the decision in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. EA Sports said it will release a software update in the coming days. Mimicking CPR has been a popular touchdown celebration in the NFL.Hamlin is recovering at home after being hospitalized for more than a week. He spent days sedated and on a ventilator at a hospital in Cincinnati. It's not clear when Hamlin will play football again.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO