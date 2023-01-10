Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Timberwolves Trade Suitor To Watch For Jazz’s Mike Conley?
The Minnesota Timberwolves have not found the kind of success that they were expecting this NBA season. After making the playoffs last season, they made a huge splash by acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in the off-season to shore up their interior. The Timberwolves paid a premium price and are now performing at a lower level than they were last season.
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 37, Thunder top 76ers 133-114
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For a team that scuffled this season on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder sure did look like a playoff team in Philly.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and Josh Giddey had 20 to lead the Thunder to a 133-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.The Thunder won for the fourth time in six games, but this was perhaps their signature win of the season. The Thunder were a solid 13-9 at home, but won just their sixth road game of the season."I think it shows we belong," Giddey said. "We've shown we belong with some...
Nets’ Ben Simmons Lauds Celtics For Having ‘Great Individuals’
The Boston Celtics continued to roll Thursday night, adding to their NBA-best record 31-12. Their victory, a 109-98 defeat of the Brooklyn Nets, was a complete team effort on both ends of the floor. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford missed the matchup, but opened up opportunities for the likes of Payton Pritchard and an emerging Derrick White to step in and help lead the Celtics to a victory. Postgame, Nets forward Ben Simmons spoke about what Boston does so well.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
sportingalert.com
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Ripped After Debut Of Signature Sneaker
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum received a ton of backlash from the sneaker community after photos leaked of his debut signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Now in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, Jordan granted Tatum the ultimate reward. The 24-year-old joins a list of stars — Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Russell Westbrook — who already have signature lines with the brand.
What Led To Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Overpowering Pelicans
Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics routinely saw Jaylen Brown aggressively work his way to the basket Wednesday night. Horford sure didn’t envy any New Orleans Pelicans defenders that tried to get in Brown’s way. “When he drives, I feel like people feel it,” Horford...
Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton (Knee) to be Evaluated Thursday
According to Indiana pacers beat writer Scott Agness, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will be evaluated Thursday after suffering injuries to his left knee and left elbow during Wednesday’s 119-113 loss to the New York Knicks. Haliburton exited the contest late in the third quarter after being inadvertently stepped...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Notes Growth In Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have continued to shatter the stigma that they’re incapable of leading the Boston Celtics. This became especially evident during their 125-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night when Brown flipped the switch and took over. Brown notched a season-best 41-point double-double (his 12th) which didn’t overshadow Tatum by any stretch. The MVP candidate delivered a double-double of his own, scoring 31 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the win.
Yardbarker
Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma's Game Winner Boost The Wizards Past The Bulls
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the second game of their four-game home stand. Tonight’s game would be the third game of the season series between Chicago & Washington. The season series was tied at 1-1. Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 in the first matchup. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. When Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would tie the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal would knock the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game to take game one of the season series.
NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings Game Picks
Two Atlantic division foes will collide tonight from Little Caesar’s Arena, with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Detroit Red Wings. Toronto Maple Leafs (-154) vs. Detroit Red Wings (+128) Total: 6.5 (O +104, U -130) The Maple Leafs are set to play for the second consecutive night after...
FOX Sports
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
Pelicans Coach Believes Celtics ‘Fighting For Something Big’
The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans will matchup Wednesday in a battle between to of the NBA’s fastest-starting teams. Boston, who owns the NBA’s best record of 29-12, are riding the momentum built last season during a run to the NBA Finals. New Orleans, who is 25-16 and occupies third place in the West, has been much more surprising in its ascent this season.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Outlasts Undermanned Nets In Brooklyn
The Boston Celtics improved their winning streak to five games Thursday night, securing a 109-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 31-12 while the Nets dropped to 27-14. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. On the second night of a...
Bruins’ Loss To Kraken Doesn’t Damper Joona Koppanen’s NHL Debut
It was far from a joyous atmosphere inside TD Garden on Thursday night with the Boston Bruins dropping their first home game of the season in regulation to the Seattle Kraken. And it didn’t help matters that they got shut out, too. But even that couldn’t completely damper the...
Joe Mazzulla Provides Injury Updates On Two Celtics Starters
While the New Orleans Pelicans hobble into TD Garden to face the Celtics on Wednesday night, Boston is also dealing with its share of injuries. About two hours prior to tipoff, the Celtics ruled out both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams for the contest. Smart suffered a left knee contusion in Saturday’s win over the San Antonio Spurs and hasn’t played since while Williams will sit out due to left knee injury rehabilitation.
Jim Montgomery Sees Patrice Bergeron ‘Qualities’ In Kraken’s Matty Beniers
Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery didn’t want to make the comparison following morning skate. But he couldn’t completely avoid it, either. Montgomery certainly has been impressed by the play of Kraken rookie Matty Beniers, a Hingham, Mass. native who will enjoy a homecoming Thursday night when Boston hosts Seattle at TD Garden.
Cardinals Reportedly Plan On Trading Star Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move this offseason. The Cardinals reportedly are planning on trading the star wide receiver, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score on Tuesday. The news comes a day after Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and chose not to retain general manager Steve Keim. Owner Michael Bidwill plans on telling potential GM candidates the organization’s intentions of moving on from the All-Pro receiver.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0