Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Ex-Penn State football long snapper Michael Wright reveals Boston College as transfer destination
A former Penn State long snapper announced his transfer destination Wednesday. Michael Wright, a redshirt sophomore, will transfer to Boston College, he announced on Twitter. Wright did not see any game action over his two seasons with the Nittany Lions but was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection after posting the team’s highest cumulative GPA.
Digital Collegian
Penn State ranks 6th nationally in final LEARFIELD Director's Cup fall standings
For the 16th time in the last 17 years of the LEARFIELD Directors' Cup Fall rankings, Penn State athletics has placed in the top 10 of fall programs. The Nittany Lions finished in sixth place in the Final Fall rankings, posting 309 points which is the highest mark in a Fall season since 2018 when the program put up 337 points.
Digital Collegian
Cody Romano announces entrance into transfer portal after 5 years with Penn State football
On the day one linebacker, Curtis Jacobs, announced his return to Penn State, another announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Redshirt senior Cody Romano will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, he announced on Twitter. After not seeing action...
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball adds infielder through transfer portal
Penn State acquired a new infielder on Wednesday in senior Grant Norris. Norris announced his intention to transfer from Duke to Happy Valley following three seasons with the Blue Devils. Norris appeared in 11 contests in 2022 and garnered 10 plate appearances. He hit .300 while accumulating a .364 on...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s volleyball looks to remain undefeated in home opener against Daemen, Merrimack
Coming off a two-victory weekend on the road, No. 4 Penn State returns to Happy Valley with the sweet taste of victory to host its home opener against Daemen at 7 p.m. on Friday and Merrimack at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Penn State dominated almost every stat in its season-opener...
Digital Collegian
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey prepares for rematch on the road against No. 17 Michigan State
It’s been a while since Penn State hit the ice, as it looks to get back into the swing of things for the first time in 2023 with a heavyweight bout against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions will hit the road to East Lansing, Michigan, for a two-game series against the No. 17 Spartans at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with an opportunity for both teams to move up the Big Ten totem pole.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces kickoff time for annual Blue-White game after date release last month
The Blue-White game finally has a time to go with its previously-announced April 15 date, the team announced on Tuesday. Penn State’s spring game will kick off at 2 p.m., the team announced on its Twitter account. The date of the Blue-White game was released on Dec. 12, 2022, but there wasn’t a kickoff time associated with it.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer’s Ally Schlegel selected by Chicago Red Stars in 2023 NWSL Draft
One of Penn State’s biggest stars on the pitch has taken the next step in her soccer career. Former Nittany Lion forward Ally Schlegel was selected 23rd overall by the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Draft on Thursday. She will join her Penn State teammate, Penelope Hocking, who was drafted seventh overall.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football jumps pair of spots to No. 7 in final AP Top 25 Poll of 2022-23 season
As Drake said, “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.“ That lyric certainly applies to Penn State’s most recent season. After starting the campaign unranked, the Nittany Lions finished No. 7 in the final AP Poll released early on Jan. 10. The ranking comes eight days after the blue and white’s 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling true freshman Levi Haines earns ranking after dominant showing against Wisconsin
Levi Haines has officially entered InterMat’s ranking system as the No. 16 wrestler in the 157-pound weight class. The latest edition of InterMat’s weekly poll released on Tuesday, and Penn State’s wrestlers didn’t see movement anywhere but 157 pounds. Haines, a true freshman, defeated then-No. 16...
Digital Collegian
Behind season-high 25 points, Penn State men's basketball's Seth Lundy sets milestone against Indiana
On a night that began with senior guard Myles Dread being honored with a commemorative basketball from Micah Shrewsberry for reaching the 1,000 point mark against Michigan, senior forward Seth Lundy emphatically put his name in that same club. With the countdown and mark needed to reach 1,000 heading into...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey looks to down struggling RIT at Pegula Ice Arena
Following a weekend sweep over LIU, Penn State looks to continue its five-game win streak as it takes on RIT. The No. 12 Nittany Lions face off against the Tigers at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena as they begin 10 straight games of CHA play.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball's Seth Lundy passes 1,000 career points against Indiana
For the second time this season, a Penn State player has surpassed the 1,000 point mark. Senior forward Seth Lundy reached the 1,000 point pinnacle with an emphatic dunk in the second half of the Nittany Lions contest against Indiana. On the same night Myles Dread was presented with a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State softball pitcher Bailey Parshall ranked in D1 Softball preseason top 100
Penn State ace Bailey Parshall has been named to the D1 Softball Preseason Top 100 Players list. The fifth-year pitcher came in at No. 60 following an extremely productive 2022 season. Last season, Parshall posted a 22-9 record in the circle, while also accumulating a 1.68 ERA and held opposing...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey goaltender Josie Bothun named to HCA Goalie of the Year watchlist
The 2022-23 campaign has been the season of Penn State goaltender Josie Bothun. The junior was named to the HCA Women's Hockey Goalie of the Year watch list, joining 26 other goaltenders across the country. On the year, Bothun has a 14-8-1 record with a .918 save percentage while posting...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball takes down Indiana in dominant fashion at home
Returning to the Bryce Jordan Center fresh off of two consecutive losses to Big Ten opponents, Penn State desperately needed an exclamation mark to retain NCAA Tournament hopes. With an 85-66 win over Indiana, the Nittany Lions made the splash they were looking for on Wednesday night, moving to 12-5...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s keys to defeating Indiana
Following consecutive losses to Michigan and Purdue, Penn State is in need of a big win to regain momentum in hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade. While a win over formerly No. 17 Illinois looked promising for the Nittany Lions’ tournament hopes...
Digital Collegian
Savoring the moment: The final semester: Making the most of it | Column
From Taco Bell vigils to a Rose Bowl victory, the class of 2023 has had an interesting path to what will be its final semester. In 2019, the class came in ready to make the most out of the Penn State experience. Students’ plans were uprooted, though, right when they began to settle in and understand the Penn State community.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball prepares for pair of Big Ten matchups on the road against Nebraska, Iowa
Penn State didn’t ring in the new year like it wanted to, suffering an 82-72 road loss against Michigan, but it bounced back strong to earn a double-digit victory at home over Purdue four days later. With sights on the future and in the thick of Big Ten play,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students reflect on how flight delays, winter storms impacted their travel plans over winter break
A once-in-a-generation winter storm ravaged through most of the continental United States over the holiday season in 2022, according to the National Weather Service. This blizzard brought particularly cold temperatures to the State College region Dec. 24-25, 2022. The resulting combination of strong wind gusts and heavy precipitation created hazardous...
Comments / 0