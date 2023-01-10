ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Ex-Penn State football long snapper Michael Wright reveals Boston College as transfer destination

A former Penn State long snapper announced his transfer destination Wednesday. Michael Wright, a redshirt sophomore, will transfer to Boston College, he announced on Twitter. Wright did not see any game action over his two seasons with the Nittany Lions but was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection after posting the team’s highest cumulative GPA.
Digital Collegian

Penn State baseball adds infielder through transfer portal

Penn State acquired a new infielder on Wednesday in senior Grant Norris. Norris announced his intention to transfer from Duke to Happy Valley following three seasons with the Blue Devils. Norris appeared in 11 contests in 2022 and garnered 10 plate appearances. He hit .300 while accumulating a .364 on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey prepares for rematch on the road against No. 17 Michigan State

It’s been a while since Penn State hit the ice, as it looks to get back into the swing of things for the first time in 2023 with a heavyweight bout against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions will hit the road to East Lansing, Michigan, for a two-game series against the No. 17 Spartans at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with an opportunity for both teams to move up the Big Ten totem pole.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football jumps pair of spots to No. 7 in final AP Top 25 Poll of 2022-23 season

As Drake said, “Started from the bottom, now we’re here.“ That lyric certainly applies to Penn State’s most recent season. After starting the campaign unranked, the Nittany Lions finished No. 7 in the final AP Poll released early on Jan. 10. The ranking comes eight days after the blue and white’s 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State softball pitcher Bailey Parshall ranked in D1 Softball preseason top 100

Penn State ace Bailey Parshall has been named to the D1 Softball Preseason Top 100 Players list. The fifth-year pitcher came in at No. 60 following an extremely productive 2022 season. Last season, Parshall posted a 22-9 record in the circle, while also accumulating a 1.68 ERA and held opposing...
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball’s keys to defeating Indiana

Following consecutive losses to Michigan and Purdue, Penn State is in need of a big win to regain momentum in hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade. While a win over formerly No. 17 Illinois looked promising for the Nittany Lions’ tournament hopes...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Savoring the moment: The final semester: Making the most of it | Column

From Taco Bell vigils to a Rose Bowl victory, the class of 2023 has had an interesting path to what will be its final semester. In 2019, the class came in ready to make the most out of the Penn State experience. Students’ plans were uprooted, though, right when they began to settle in and understand the Penn State community.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State students reflect on how flight delays, winter storms impacted their travel plans over winter break

A once-in-a-generation winter storm ravaged through most of the continental United States over the holiday season in 2022, according to the National Weather Service. This blizzard brought particularly cold temperatures to the State College region Dec. 24-25, 2022. The resulting combination of strong wind gusts and heavy precipitation created hazardous...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

