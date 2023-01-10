Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Kansas governor learns COVID test gave her false positive
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s office says she plans to return Friday to the Statehouse after learning that a COVID-19 test earlier in the week gave her a false positive result. Kelly has been working in self-isolation at the governor’s residence since the false positive Tuesday. Her office announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and she postponed the annual State of the State address from Wednesday to Jan. 24. Kelly’s office said Thursday that she took the test after experiencing what it called cold-like symptoms. She continued testing and after several negative results, her doctor and state health department experts determined that the first test was a false positive.
abc17news.com
Kansas right pushing back more aggressively on LGBTQ rights
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Kansas legislators are pushing back more aggressively this year on LGBTQ-rights issues than in the past two years. They now propose to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth and restrict how public schools discuss sexual orientation and gender identity. Those are in addition to the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s K-through-12, club and college sports they pursued in 2021 and 2022. The measure on transgender athletes is part of GOP leaders’ agenda for this year, and Senate President Ty Masterson said he wants to pursue restrictions on how schools deal with human sexuality issues in their classrooms. Two GOP senators have introduced the measure on gender-affirming care.
abc17news.com
Oklahoma set to execute man convicted of killing couple
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man convicted of killing an older couple and committing other crimes before authorities caught up to him in Texas 20 years ago. Scott James Eizember is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. His attorneys did not deny he killed A.J. Cantrell and his wife, Patsy Cantrell, on Oct. 18, 2003. They were both in their 70s. But his attorneys urged the state’s Pardon and Parole Board last month to recommend that his life be spared. The board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency recommendation.
abc17news.com
California latest to sue drug companies over insulin prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California says it will sue the companies that make and promote much of the nation’s insulin. Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit on Thursday. The lawsuit accuses insulin manufacturers Eli Lilli, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi of keeping prices too high. It also blames pharmacy benefit managers CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and Optum Rx. California is one of many states that have sued these companies in recent years. California is also considering making its own generic version of insulin to try and drive down the price. People with certain types of diabetes need insulin to survive.
abc17news.com
Cold case arrest: Man charged in 2004 Missouri killing
ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder and jailed in a case that baffled police for nearly two decades — the death of a woman whose decapitated torso was found at a Missouri rest stop along Interstate 70. Mike A. Clardy of St. Louis County was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the killing of Deanna Denise Howland. He is jailed on $1 million bond. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that DNA evidence connected Clardy to the crime, and police say he confessed after his arrest. The remains found on June 26, 2004, at a rest stop in Warren County went unidentified for 12 years. In 2016, DNA samples were used to determine that the victim was Howland of Alton, Illinois.
abc17news.com
UCF defeats Memphis 107-104 in double overtime
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 30 points and UCF overcame a 42-point effort by Memphis’ Kendric Davis, defeating the Tigers 107-104 in double overtime. Davis’ 42 points is his career high and is tied for the fifth most in program history. UCF forced overtime with a last-minute 3-pointer in regulation. Memphis’ Keonte Kennedy came up with a steal and a dunk to tie the score at 87 with 15 seconds left in the first OT period. The Tigers’ Johnathan Lawson nailed a contested 3-point shot from the corner to get Memphis within 105-104 with 14.7 seconds left in the second overtime. Central Florida put the game away with two free throws by Tyem Freeman before Davis missed a potential tying 3-pointer.
abc17news.com
A deeper dive into Thursday’s wintry mix
Scattered showers are expected to begin around midnight heading into Thursday morning. These showers are expected to transform into a wintery mix bring the possibility of snow, rain, and sleet to Central Missouri. Thankfully, two things are working against this incoming low pressure system to aid in safer travels for the Thursday commute.
abc17news.com
Insider Blog: Wintry mix, snow could slow down the Thursday morning commute
After a beautiful spring-like few days across Mid-Missouri, messy and cold weather is expected to return overnight into Thursday morning. Low pressure to our west will push rain showers into the area later tonight as temperatures remain above freezing until very early Thursday morning. As temperatures drop into the low...
abc17news.com
Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
Comments / 0