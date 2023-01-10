Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Leah Polien
Leah Polien became a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Park Synagogue. Leah is the daughter of Rena and Brandon Polien of Solon and the sister of Alex. She is the granddaughter of Eva Polien and Shirley Snyter, and of blessed memory, Michael Polien and Morry Snyter. Leah attends Solon Middle School. She loves reading, pottery and playing clarinet. For her mitzvah project, Leah is collecting items that refugee families coming into the United States need. Leah is collecting these items for the organization US Together.
Cleveland Jewish News
Silverberg, Beverly
Beverly Marlene Silverberg (Breindel Malka), born Jan. 15, 1933, in Salem, Ohio to Harry and Francis Goldberg, passed away Dec. 14, 2022, peacefully at home. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Benekohal of Savoy, Ill., granddaughters, Sara Benekohal of Bexley and Jaclyn Benekohal of Champaign, Ill.; sister, Sandy Wenzel of Parma Heights; brother, Jimmy Goldberg of Willoughby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cleveland Jewish News
Roman Frayman, Holocaust survivor and speaker, dead at 84
Roman Frayman, a Holocaust survivor and frequent community speaker, died on Jan. 8. He was 84. A longtime Beachwood resident, Frayman was known to be outspoken about his experiences during World War II – speaking to synagogues, schools and various community groups often. Born in Sosnowiec, Poland, on March 16, 1938, to Aron and Bertha Frayman, he was just under 6 months old when the Nazis invaded Poland. In 1941, his family was rounded up and taken to a ghetto in nearby Shrodula. His younger brother, Chaim, was born there, and six months later, the family was transferred to a labor camp. There, his brother disappeared, never to be seen again.
Cleveland Jewish News
Zashin & Rich attorney let go after text about colleague on maternity leave
An attorney at Zashin & Rich’s Cleveland office was let go from the firm following a viral LinkedIn post by another local lawyer that revealed a text he sent to a former colleague regarding her recent maternity leave and decision to leave the firm for another job. A few...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shabbat services make seniors feel at home in assisted living facilities
Giving senior living residents the means to observe Shabbat may help them to continue practicing the worship traditions that were part of their weekly routines prior to moving into their facilities. Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, director of spiritual living at Menorah Park in Beachwood, and Austin Marsh, resident services director at...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mixed-use development eyed for former Qua Buick site
The Shaker Heights board of zoning appeals and the planning commission reviewed and discussed the Arcadia development at 3393 Warrensville Center Road during its Jan. 3 meeting, deciding on a continuance for a future meeting. In August 2022, the city entered a preliminary agreement with Columbus-based Metropolitan Holdings and Shaker...
Cleveland Jewish News
Letter writer slants opinions
This misinformed Joel Weiner, who keeps writing grossly slanted letters to the Cleveland Jewish News is in a dreamworld. He thinks that the malignant narcissist former President Donald Trump, is a decent human being. Trump stole top secret documents, stored them at Mar-a-Lago and lied about it. He also pressured...
Comments / 0