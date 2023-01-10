Read full article on original website
Will Credit Card Companies Actually Close Your Account if You Don't Use Your Card?
You're surely aware of the dangers of spending too much on a credit card, but what you may not know is that there can be dangers of spending too little, too. Credit card companies have the power to close inactive accounts whenever they want, and when customers' accounts are closed, it usually hurts their credit scores.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
One Iowa credit union is offering a 6% APY on its 1-year CDs. 3 reasons to consider opening one right now
Advantage Credit Union in Iowa is offering a 6% APY on their 1-year CD. Illustration by Fortune; Original logo by Advantage Credit Union. If saving more money is on your list of 2023 financial resolutions, you might be thinking about where to put your savings and the fastest way to grow your funds. For some savers, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be the way to go.
Credit card debt on the rise: Here’s the ‘best weapon in your arsenal’ to fight it
LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz discussed how to battle credit card debt amid high inflation.
The American Debt is Turning Into an Apocalypse - The Problem is How Do We Stop This From Eating Deeper?
Debt is a fact of life in America, making debt relief a national obsession. A search for debt relief on Google pulls up over 34 million pages; on Yahoo and MSN, the total is over 12 million pages.
$1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest in These 10 States—Almost Half Are in the Southeast
Nearly 30% of millennials and 25% of Gen Zers think they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably according to the recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But...
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Tips to pay off credit card debt
When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
$1000-a-Month (or Higher) Car Payments Are Distressingly Common Right Now
A new set of data shows what we've been seeing over several months: monthly payments on new-car loans are hitting and exceeding four figures at a distressingly high rate. One reason is rising interest rates, which in turn are affected by supply-chain issues and inflation. Another reason: a growing number...
Resuming student-loan payments this year without Biden's debt cancellation could be especially harmful to borrowers with auto and credit card debt, the NY Fed says
Regardless of what the Supreme Court rules on student-loan forgiveness, borrowers will still have to restart payments after a nearly 40-month pause.
Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement?
The post Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement? appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Inflation has led to a credit card debt crisis as a staggering 35% of Americans carry balances month to month, new study says
43% of U.S. adults that carry balances don’t know all of the interest rates on their cards that carry a balance. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Rising prices have led the Fed to make a slew of interest rate increases over the past year in...
Average Social Security retirement benefit fell short by 46% in 2022. Here are the costs that went up the most
High inflation outpaced a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment this year. Here's the prices that rose the fastest for households ages 65 and up. Amid record high inflation, stretching Social Security benefit checks became more difficult in 2022. Even as a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment went into effect in January, the...
Equity-rich Americans tap homes for cash as debt spikes
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Homeowners in the U.S. are sitting on hundreds of thousands of dollars in equity on average, and are putting it to work, in some cases to pay for necessities. “Rates have gone up, so if you just want to get some cash out, it’s worth just getting an equity loan,” says Brian Almero of Highland […] The post Equity-rich Americans tap homes for cash as debt spikes appeared first on Nevada Current.
My Two Kids Are Authorized Users on My Credit Cards. Here's Why
My two children are currently three years old and eight months old. Unsurprisingly, they don't do a lot of shopping independently at this age. But, while they may not have a lot of use for a credit card, they are authorized users on my accounts and both technically have tens of thousands of dollars of credit available to them should they want to go on a spending spree and stock up on Paw Patrol gear.
3 simple steps that helped me pay off $11,000 of debt in 2022
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. 2022 is the second year of a...
$1,000 Monthly Car Payments Became Way Too Common In 2022
American consumers are paying more than ever for their vehicles, both in terms of overall cost and monthly payment. A KBB report found that the average new car transaction price ballooned to $48,861 ($65,041 for EVs) in 2022. Prices are so high, the $42,895 Honda Civic Type R is actually below average. According to Edmunds, this drastic increase combined with skyrocketing interest rates has resulted in some truly eye watering monthly payments.
IRS raises 2023 retirement savings cap, but few even hit it. Here's what you can do about it.
Most of the news on inflation has been bad, but retirement savers may have been given a silver lining – if they’re savers and if they can afford to take advantage of it. The IRS lifted last year by a record amount the cap on how much people can sock away in retirement accounts on a tax-deferred basis, mostly because of soaring inflation.
US Debt: Average US household owes more than $165,000
A recent NerdWallet analysis found that the average US household had debts of more than $165,000 throughout the country. The national total debt now stands at $16.5 trillion, a rise of 7.65 percent from the previous year due to that amount of average family debt. Cost of Living Rises. The...
End of student loan payment pause could lead to more credit card debt
The countdown until the student loan payment pause is lifted in June is ticking, and some experts worry that once payments resume, many Americans may dig themselves deeper into credit card debt. Already, credit card balances increased by $38 billion in the third quarter to $930 billion, the New York...
