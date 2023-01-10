COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police in Columbia, Missouri say a man suspected of assaulting several people was fatally shot when he rushed toward officers with a knife. It happened Wednesday night at the Stonegate mobile home park. A Columbia police spokesman said Thursday that 28-year-old Jordan Pruyn dropped a weapon and then barricaded himself inside a mobile home. Spokesman Christian Tabak says officers tried for hours to negotiate with Pruyn before he came out and ran at them with a knife. Two Columbia officers shot Pruyn, who was declared dead at a hospital. Police say the Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.

