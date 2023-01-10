Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Police fatally shoot man with knife in Columbia, Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police in Columbia, Missouri say a man suspected of assaulting several people was fatally shot when he rushed toward officers with a knife. It happened Wednesday night at the Stonegate mobile home park. A Columbia police spokesman said Thursday that 28-year-old Jordan Pruyn dropped a weapon and then barricaded himself inside a mobile home. Spokesman Christian Tabak says officers tried for hours to negotiate with Pruyn before he came out and ran at them with a knife. Two Columbia officers shot Pruyn, who was declared dead at a hospital. Police say the Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.
kjluradio.com
Trial of woman accused of killing four-year-old boy in Jefferson City delayed
The trial of a woman accused of killing a four-year-old boy in Jefferson City is delayed. Quatavia Givens is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and other charges, in the 2018 death of four-year-old Darnell Gray. She had been scheduled to stand trial staring March 13. However, during a hearing Wednesday, a judge granted the defense’s motion for a continuance.
Columbia Missourian
Police shoot, kill suspect in Columbia standoff
A man has died after he was shot by police Wednesday at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia. Columbia police identified the man as Jordan Pruyn, 28. Police said officers shot Pruyn after he threatened them with a knife.
abc17news.com
Police find remains, arrest Columbia woman after finding body
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia and University of Missouri police arrested a woman Tuesday after finding a body in a residential neighborhood far from campus. The investigation started when MUPD officers were sent to Hudson Hall for a welfare check, which led them to the 2400 block of Bentley Court in north Columbia. Officers found the body there and called Columbia police for a homicide investigation, according to a Columbia Police Department social media post.
Man convicted of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor released on parole
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man convicted of killing a Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor in 2001 was released from prison on Monday at 8 a.m. according to Missouri's Department of Corrections. Charles Erickson was originally sentenced to 25 years behind bars after confessing to the murder of Kent Heitholt and is set to be released The post Man convicted of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor released on parole appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with DWI for September crash, posts bond
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and arrested this week in relation to a September crash on North Providence Road. Jesus Olgiun, 23, was charged with driving while intoxicated – causing serious injury, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. He was held on a $50,000 bond at the Boone County Jail on Monday and The post Columbia man charged with DWI for September crash, posts bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Convicted murderer Lynlee Renick drops her appeal
A former Columbia spa owner convicted of killing her husband near New Florence in 2017 has changed her mind regarding an appeal. Online court records show the Western District Court of Appeals dismissed Lynlee Renick’s appeal on Monday, at the request of Renick’s Columbia attorney, Carol Jansen. Ms....
Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said Wednesday night that they had shot the man. The name of the man has not been released. The standoff occurred in the 4200 block of Clark Lane. The department initially The post Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
CPD: Officers fatally shoot assault suspect after hours-long standoff Wednesday
COLUMBIA − A 28-year-old suspect was shot and killed by police after an hours-long standoff Wednesday night in Columbia. Police say the suspect had assaulted multiple individuals and others in the area were in danger. Jordan Pruyn, of Columbia, was taken to a local hospital after he was shot...
kjluradio.com
Gasconade County man arrested on probation and parole warrant in Owensville
A Gasconade County man is taken into custody on a warrant after officers surround a home in Owensville. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted Daniel Hankins, 39, of Owensville, in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Marvin Avenue around noon Wednesday. Deputies say Hankins went inside as they approached. Deputies and officers with the Lake Area Narcotics Group surrounded the home. Hankins exited the home about an hour later and surrendered.
Columbia police say suspect from standoff dies; police say they shot man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said they had shot the man. The name of the man has not been released. The department initially announced on Twitter that a suspect in a standoff sustained gunshot wounds and The post Columbia police say suspect from standoff dies; police say they shot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City woman charged following police chase
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase throughout the city on Tuesday. Larhonda Bruce, 35, was charged with resisting arrest/traffic stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 The post Jefferson City woman charged following police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call on Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's Note: The title of the article previously stated 'Columbia Police investigate shots-fired call' which has been corrected to 'Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call'. A Columbia Police Department spokesman said it was investigating multiple reports of shots heard in the 1000 of Claudell Lane on Tuesday afternoon. CPD said around three officers The post Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call on Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man charged with terroristic threat on MU’s campus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was charged Monday with making a terroristic threat against the University of Missouri on a social media website in November. Chase Linhares, 21, was charged with making a terroristic threat. An initial court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boone County Courthouse. The probable cause statement says The post Man charged with terroristic threat on MU’s campus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Bond raised for Eldon man facing multiple drug cases
Bond is raised for a Miller County man arrested two years ago following a narcotics search at his home in Eldon. The search warrant was served in February 2021 by deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at the home of Anthony Gimello, Sr., 58. During the search, officers found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. At the time of Gimello’s arrest, the sheriff said their department had been called to the address before for multiple overdoses and one death.
Second teen charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A second teenager has been charged in relation to a shooting that occurred Oct. 12 near Indian Hills Park in Columbia. Tyler Lopinto, 17, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, armed-criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. The post Second teen charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
Moniteau County Sheriff’s investigating potential threat against California School
MONITEAU Co., Mo. (KMIZ) According to a social media post by the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement is investigating a potential threat against the California R-1 School District. On Wednesday night, law enforcement said they received information from the public of a possible threat and are investigating the situation. Sheriff's said they identified and The post Moniteau County Sheriff’s investigating potential threat against California School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police ask for help in identifying assault suspect
The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a man wanted for an assault. The Columbia PD announced Tuesday that the assault had occurred January 1 in the 1200 block of Grindstone Parkway. No additional information was released. If you can identify the person in the...
