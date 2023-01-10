Vote for Smale Riverfront Park as One of the Nation's Best Riverwalks
Once again, a Cincinnati landmark is getting national recognition — but it could use a little help from locals.
"10 Best," USA Today 's travel information hub that frequently relies on reader input, has included Smale Riverfront Park among its nominees for the best river walk in its latest readers’ choice poll.
"Cities across the United States have transformed their riverfront areas into multi-use spaces for recreational purposes, cultural activities, dining and nightlife," USA Today says on its voting site .
Smale Riverfront Park connects downtown from Paul Brown Stadium to Great American Ball Park with 45 acres of greenway. Operated by the Cincinnati Park Board, the park opened in 2012 and features public art, interactive fountains, playgrounds and a giant swing set that gives a hell of a view of the Ohio River.
"At Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, visitors can watch the river traffic float by, cycle along the Ohio River Trail, buy fresh produce at the Castellini Esplanade farmers market, cool off in the Fath Fountain or stop to smell the flowers in the Gardner Family Grove and Rose Garden," USA Today says.
Smale is one of 20 parks vying for USA Today readers’ votes for the best river walk. Competition includes Waterfront Park in Louisville, the San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, River Street in Savannah and the Charles River Esplanade in Boston.
Readers can vote for Smale once per day until noon Feb. 6. USA Today will announce the top ten on Feb. 17. Vote for Cincinnati’s Smale Riverfront Park here .
In USA Today 's 2022 contest, Smale Riverfront Park landed in second place , with Detroit International RiverWalk taking home the prize.
Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Comments / 1