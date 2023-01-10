ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sacramento

Got a stash of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons? You'd better use them soon

Bed Bath & Beyond coupon shoppers take note: If you have a stash of its big blue 20% off coupons in your drawer or in your inbox, better use them soon.The struggling home goods retailer issued a dire prediction on Thursday, calling into doubt its ability to stay in business much longer and said it was exploring a path forward that includes filing for bankruptcy.A bankruptcy filing, which reportedly could come in a matter of weeks, might spell the end of its iconic coupon programs, especially if the company pursues a bankruptcy process that involves liquidation rather than just restructuring."If Bed Bath & Beyond...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy

TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
ILLINOIS STATE
CNBC

Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn

Retail sales slumped on Thursday even though the latest data on consumer prices earlier this week showed a cooling. CEO Doug McMillon says the retail giant is managing for inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand that extends into 2023, and the economic conditions are changing what shoppers will see on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer.
Footwear News

Amazon, Stitch Fix and Other Companies Laying Off Employees in 2023

2023 has just begun and several major retail companies have already announced job cuts as businesses rush to reduce costs. After months of post-pandemic gains, many companies that over-hired in 2021 and early 2022 are now trimming staff as inflation has hit many bottom lines. The additional concern of an impending recession is also not helping to calm fears, as companies look for a way forward. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the retail industry in 2023. Amazon Amazon amended its original November layoff announcement on Jan. 5, updating the total number of job cuts from 10,000 to 18,000. Amazon...
KTLA.com

Best dorm bedding

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Before college students move into dorms, they have lots of back-to-school shopping to do. Dorm bedding frequently tops shopping lists, followed by other bedding essentials that help them get a better night’s rest. Once college students choose sheet sets,...
WWD

L Catterton Sells Bliss World to AS Beauty

Bliss World has a new owner. AS Beauty, a joint venture between Alan and Joey Shamah, the founders of E.l.f. Beauty, and the Azrak family, who previously ran and sold a pajama business, has added the skin-focused, spa-inspired brand to its roster as it looks to diversify its portfolio into skin care. Its current brand lineup consists of Laura Geller Beauty, Julep Beauty, Mally Beauty and Cover FX.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Beginning as a spa in New York founded by Marcia Kilgore in...
The Independent

Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...

