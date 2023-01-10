ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Cleveland.com

Donovan Mitchell’s Utah return spoiled by Jazz, as Cleveland Cavaliers cough up late lead, lose 116-114

SALT LAKE CITY -- The night was supposed to be about Donovan Mitchell. Someone forgot to tell the Utah Jazz. In Mitchell’s first game in Utah following a landscape-shifting September trade that marked new eras for the Jazz and Cavaliers and ended Mitchell’s five-year Jazz career, Utah rallied late in the fourth quarter to stun the Cavs, 116-114. It’s Cleveland’s second loss on this road trip.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
bvmsports.com

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell voted best SG in NBA media midseason survey

Crazy Cavs Offer: Bet $15, Win $350 if Cavs Make ONE 3-POINTER Tonight by Joseph Summers Cavs News Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell voted best SG in NBA media midseason survey by John Suchan 47 seconds ago Follow @johnsuchan Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Cleveland Cavaliers made a great trade this offseason when they acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.…
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Jonathan Isaac Expected to Return to the Court with Lakeland Magic

ORLANDO – Jonathan Isaac is expected to make his return to the court on Wednesday. The Orlando Magic assigned the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward to team's NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, in advance of their home game against the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Isaac...
LAKELAND, FL
sportingalert.com

Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97

DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Herb Jones added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Boston

New Orleans released its official injury report Tuesday afternoon. Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as doubtful after sustaining a hard fall against Washington which resulted in an early exit to the game. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

NBA fines Andre Iguodala $25K for language at official, throwing game ball

NEW YORK –Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Iguodala made the comments following his having...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Herb Jones questionable for Friday game at Detroit

New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on Thursday’s official injury list submitted to the NBA. Three Pelicans players remain out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). On...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Roundball Roundup: How Lauri Markkanen ended up on NBA Today

NBA Today is ESPN’s daily flagship show covering the NBA. It entertains and informs. And Lauri Markkanen hopped on the ESPN show to discuss his 49-point explosion against the Houston Rockets. One of the producers is Greg Condas, a Southern California native and Jazz fan. He described the process...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Cleveland Continues Road Trip In Portland, What Cavs Fans Should Have On Their Radar

The Cavaliers' road trip is almost over. They have two more stops before returning home and the next city up is Portland. Cleveland is coming off a pretty demoralizing loss to the Jazz on Tuesday night. It was a game that they should've won but two late fouls by Caris LeVert and Cleveland's inability to make free throws throughout the game cost them the win.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - At the Half

As the Cavaliers hit the halfway point of the season, they sit at 26-15. Justin and Carter weigh in on the progress of the squad so far, react to the Nuggets and Suns games and discuss what they expect to see in the back half of the season!. Please Note:...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

2023 NBA Rising Stars

Watch the NBA's most exciting first and second-year players compete in 2023 NBA Rising Stars.

