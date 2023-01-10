Read full article on original website
Anderson Cooper Asks Prince Harry Why He and Meghan Markle Haven't Renounced Their Royal Titles
Queen Elizabeth conferred the dukedom to Prince Harry on his May 2018 wedding day to Meghan Markle Anderson Cooper had a pointed question for Prince Harry about his current chapter since leaving royal life. In an interview that aired on CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday to promote Spare, the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Cooper noted that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles in January 2020 and relocated to North America, then inked a deal with Netflix and gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey months...
Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Prince Harry: Royal family may ‘never’ give me, Meghan Markle ‘genuine apology’
Prince Harry isn’t waiting on an apology from his royal family members. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex says in Episode 6 of his and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” which began streaming Thursday. “My wife and I, we’re moving on,” Harry, 38, continues. “We’re focused on what’s coming next.” The prince, who stepped back from his royal role in 2020 and officially resigned the following year, claims to viewers that he and Markle, 41, experienced “institutional gaslighting” from the palace during...
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
What Anderson Cooper—Who Lost Dad at 10—Said About Prince Harry Diana Grief
"One of the things that surprised me and interested me was how the loss of his mother when he was 12 years old completely altered the course of the rest of his life," said Cooper of Harry.
HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media
Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Who Is ‘the Beast’ Prince Harry Admits to Feeding by Making Money From His Personal Story?
Prince Harry speaks about 'feeding the beast' with his new biography to 'Good Morning America's' Michael Strahan, but what is he referring to?
Prince Harry Says He "Probably Would Have Done Less Drugs" If He'd Been Offered Therapy After His Mother's Death
In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry heartbreakingly describes how he was told about his mother Princess Diana's death, and what happened afterwards. Speaking to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, the Duke of Sussex explained about the aftermath of Diana's accident, "I don't think my family knew what to do. I don't think they knew what to do, and I can't say whether other families would have done a better job.
'He Changed For The Worse': Prince William's Pals RIP Harry For 'Turning His Back' On Monarchy, Ready To Expose Meghan Markle's Palace Behavior: Sources
Prince William and Prince Harry are known to have a complicated relationship, which has been further strained by the latter's explosive Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that close pals of William are outraged that his younger sibling continues to wage war against the royals, claiming Harry is no longer "the man we once knew.""He's changed for the worse since his marriage," a palace courtier claimed. "He's turned his back on the monarchy, tradition and his birth family," they alleged, blasting Harry for having "the gall to brand his brother a bully because William called him...
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Lilibet Wears Adorable Hand-Me-Down from Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Doc
Even royal kids get hand-me-downs. In the first episode of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries, the couple's one-year-old daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, wears an adorable accessory previously seen on her big brother, three-year-old Archie Harrison. Lili's cameo comes from a home video...
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Questioned About Princess Charlotte’s Birth as Though He’d Received a Terminal Diagnosis
Prince Harry is a doting uncle to his nephews Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as his niece Princess Charlotte. During Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, the Duke of Sussex was spotted sharing a sweet moment with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter. Prince Harry and Princess Charlotte...
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Kate Middleton: I Finally Have Diana's Old Title, and Harry Is Not Gonna Ruin It For Me!
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, there was a tremendous amount of upheaval within the upper ranks royal family. Her son Charles became king, of course, thus vacating the post of Prince of Wales, which had been his title for over 64 years.
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Finally 'Ready to Respond' to Prince Harry Once His Memoir is Published
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The launch of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is just around the corner (Jan. 10, 2023, to be exact) and the royal family is reportedly gearing up for the next round of headlines. While they remained mum about Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, they might not be so silent about his book. While King Charles III and the rest of the senior royals aren’t “terrified” by what the Duke of Sussex has to say, Harry will likely “throw in a few...
