WXII 12
A place to call home: Teenage girl living with disabilities needs adoptive family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage girl in foster care living with disabilities is in need of a forever family to take care of her. Horizons Residential Care Center in Rural Hall has been the home for Lela for the last several years. Their mission is to create extraordinary opportunities for people living with disabilities. A place that has nurtured Lela immensely until she is adopted.
WXII 12
Vigil remembering mother and her two sons killed during crash on NC-109
Friends, family and members of the community gathered to remember a mother and her two sons killed in a fiery crash, Friday. A local nonprofit group, Helping Hands hosted a vigil at Denton Wesleyan Church near the place the victims were killed. The crash happened on Highway 109 in Davidson...
wbtw.com
Dad charged after newborn twins seriously hurt in North Carolina hospital
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Newborn twins allegedly injured by their father while they were in the hospital have been released and are in foster care, according to Thomasville police. Officers were sent to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center at about 4:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve after a...
Natasha Walker's alleged killer hit by car driven by her husband, court docs reveal
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are learning new details involving the murder of 32-year-old Natasha Walker. Greensboro police identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Walker was shot and killed on Cridland Avenue on the morning of New Year's Day. He used...
Ring Camera Captures Charlotte, NC Amazon Driver and His Daughter Neatly Arranging Packages and It’s Got People Cheering
Gotta love a good old fashioned "take your daughter to work" day.
NC twin brothers, 75, go viral on TikTok for their dance moves
STATESVILLE, N.C. — At 75 years old, they're a dancing duo. People around the world are following these TikTok famous dancing twins online and falling in love with them. Dwayne and Wayne Haneline grew up in Iredell County and as teenagers formed a band called the R-Dells. At 15, they were practically famous from their hit record, Drag Race.
Man killed in crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington, troopers say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were called to a crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington. Troopers say that a 2020 Ford SUV was in the westbound lane of Jersey […]
WXII 12
'Oh, Deer!' Winston-Salem man caught on camera rescuing deer in distress, stuck in bucket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Neighbors are now "fawning" over one Winston-Salem man after he helped pull a bucket off a deer's head when it was clearly stuck and in distress. "It was terrifying," said Kevin McHugh, who came to the rescue. "If I didn't have my adrenaline going the whole time, I would've probably run from the deer instead of going toward the deer."
WXII 12
2 children beaten by Burlington stepfather for not performing chores 'to his satisfaction', deputies say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County deputies say two children were beaten by their stepfather. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office took a report of child abuse. Investigators learned that two juveniles, ages 12 and 13, had signs of bruising and marks on their bodies "consistent with that of a beating."
Statesville Record & Landmark
Randy Marion Ford Lincoln led Home Instead’s effort to help seniors
Employees at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville led the way in Home Instead’s® annual Be a Santa to a Senior® program (BASTAS) by providing 80 presents to nursing-home residents and 15 additional presents to seniors who are still in their homes. Overall, Home Instead of Statesville’s effort included at least 11 businesses or organizations that helped gather more than 2,400 gifts for more than 800 seniors in Iredell County and surrounding communities.
WXII 12
Teen tried as an adult for first-degree murders of Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The teenager accused of killing Lyric Woods and Devin Clark was in court Tuesday afternoon, police say. Issiah Ross, 17, was scheduled to have a bond hearing in Orange County. Ross is charged with first-degree murder in 14-year-old Woods and 18-year-old Clark's deaths. Their bodies...
sandhillssentinel.com
Man crashes car with missing Moore County juvenile inside
A man with a missing Moore County juvenile inside his car crashed after a police chase, according to a press release from Locust Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, shortly before 5:30 a.m., Locust Police officers became involved in a pursuit with a vehicle inside Locust city limits that resulted in the crash of the suspect’s vehicle inside Charlotte.
House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning. The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.
WXII 12
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. WXII spoke to one man, who...
41-year-old Taylorsville woman dies in crash, troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 41-year-old Taylorsville woman died in a wreck Tuesday morning, troopers in Alexander County confirmed. Mary Kay Keller was driving a 2017 Ford Focus south at about 6:05 a.m. on N.C. Highway 127 when it lost control, crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Mack dump truck.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
Man accused of beating children for not doing chores ‘to his satisfaction,’ Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of abusing two children in Alamance County. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, they took a report about child abuse on Tuesday. They were told of a 12 and 13-year-old who both had bruises “consistent with that of a beating.” The children said that Jimmy […]
Amaechi Kanayo Nwosa has been found safe, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Greensboro police said Amaechi Kanayo Nwosa was found safe. Police said Nwosa, 34, is missing. He is five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Officers said Nwosa suffers from cognitive impairments and is nonverbal. He was last seen wearing long sleeve brown...
Davie Co. Sheriffs Office arrest parent who had gun on elementary school campus
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert B. Roberts, 34, for possession of a handgun on school property on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 8:20 a.m. The School Resource Officer at Mocksville Elementary School was notified by school staff that a parent had a handgun on his person as he was leaving the property.
