ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WXII 12

A place to call home: Teenage girl living with disabilities needs adoptive family

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage girl in foster care living with disabilities is in need of a forever family to take care of her. Horizons Residential Care Center in Rural Hall has been the home for Lela for the last several years. Their mission is to create extraordinary opportunities for people living with disabilities. A place that has nurtured Lela immensely until she is adopted.
RURAL HALL, NC
WRAL News

NC twin brothers, 75, go viral on TikTok for their dance moves

STATESVILLE, N.C. — At 75 years old, they're a dancing duo. People around the world are following these TikTok famous dancing twins online and falling in love with them. Dwayne and Wayne Haneline grew up in Iredell County and as teenagers formed a band called the R-Dells. At 15, they were practically famous from their hit record, Drag Race.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Randy Marion Ford Lincoln led Home Instead’s effort to help seniors

Employees at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville led the way in Home Instead’s® annual Be a Santa to a Senior® program (BASTAS) by providing 80 presents to nursing-home residents and 15 additional presents to seniors who are still in their homes. Overall, Home Instead of Statesville’s effort included at least 11 businesses or organizations that helped gather more than 2,400 gifts for more than 800 seniors in Iredell County and surrounding communities.
STATESVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man crashes car with missing Moore County juvenile inside

A man with a missing Moore County juvenile inside his car crashed after a police chase, according to a press release from Locust Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, shortly before 5:30 a.m., Locust Police officers became involved in a pursuit with a vehicle inside Locust city limits that resulted in the crash of the suspect’s vehicle inside Charlotte.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning. The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of beating children for not doing chores ‘to his satisfaction,’ Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of abusing two children in Alamance County. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, they took a report about child abuse on Tuesday. They were told of a 12 and 13-year-old who both had bruises “consistent with that of a beating.” The children said that Jimmy […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Amaechi Kanayo Nwosa has been found safe, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Greensboro police said Amaechi Kanayo Nwosa was found safe. Police said Nwosa, 34, is missing. He is five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Officers said Nwosa suffers from cognitive impairments and is nonverbal. He was last seen wearing long sleeve brown...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy