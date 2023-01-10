WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Neighbors are now "fawning" over one Winston-Salem man after he helped pull a bucket off a deer's head when it was clearly stuck and in distress. "It was terrifying," said Kevin McHugh, who came to the rescue. "If I didn't have my adrenaline going the whole time, I would've probably run from the deer instead of going toward the deer."

