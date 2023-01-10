Read full article on original website
Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.2% over the past month versus...
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Delta Air Lines (DAL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.73%. A...
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 26.6% Upside in Toast (TOST): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of Toast (TOST) have gained 4.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $19.55, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $24.75 indicates a potential upside of 26.6%.
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $35.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Stock Jumps 21.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) shares rallied 21.8% in the last trading session to close at $5.20. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% gain over the past four weeks. Shares...
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.79%....
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 13th:. KnowBe4 KNBE: This security awareness company that provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
Antero Resources (AR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Antero Resources (AR) closed the most recent trading day at $29.74, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
Is Pinduoduo (PDD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Do Options Traders Know Something About ICL Group (ICL) Stock We Don't?
Investors in ICL Group Ltd ICL need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Piper Sandler Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $142.33, changing hands for $142.52/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023
As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
Is iQIYI (IQ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. iQIYI,...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in VirTra (VTSI) Stock?
Investors in VirTra, Inc. VTSI need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
Is EZCORP (EZPW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For FYT
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYT), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $56.32 per unit.
Etsy Stock Is Down 55% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Shares of handcrafted-goods marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are down 55% from their all-time high. But they're also up 78% from their 52-week low, reminding investors how important perspective is when it comes to how you're gauging a stock's performance in the market. Etsy's foundation looks solid enough for a compelling...
