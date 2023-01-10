ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You’ve always been there whenever I call’: Biden praises Trudeau’s support for US

By Mary-Kate Findon
 2 days ago

Joe Biden has praised Justin Trudeau for his support and cooperation with the United States on international affairs.

"I want to thank you again. You've always been there whenever I call, you pick up the phone," he said to the Canadian prime minister.

The US president then shared a conversation he had with another world leader with a "different perspective" than they have on world peace.

"I'm lucky, I've got Canada to the north and Mexico to the south, and two oceans on either side," he recalled telling the unnamed figure.

