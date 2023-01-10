‘The golden door was not wide open’: Ken Burns documentary examines Holocaust response in US

American filmmaker Ken Burns explores the response to the Holocaust in the United States in his new documentary.

This trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the three-part miniseries, simply titled The US and the Holocaust .

His documentary examines the events leading up to and during one of history’s darkest times, and what Americans really were aware of.

It also casts a light on the roles that eugenics, racism, xenophobia, and antisemitism played during this crisis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.