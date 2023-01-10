ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splendora, TX

Wild Video Shows Texas Thief Jumping Through Truck Window To Steal Cash

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Splendora Police Department

A Texas thief was seen jumping through the window of a parked truck to steal some cash and the whole thing was caught on camera. Fox News reported that Splendora police were dispatched to a Fuelmaxx on Highway 59 for a "jugging" incident on Saturday morning (January 7).

Jugging refers to incidents where thieves stake out potential victims at banks and then follow them to their destination to rob them .

The victim of this incident left a Wells Fargo bank in a silver pickup truck and parked at a gas station on Fostoria Road.

Video footage shows a blue vehicle pulling up next to the truck on the opposite side of the gas pump. The driver got out of the blue vehicle and jumped through the driver-side window of the pickup truck. The suspect stayed in the truck for a few seconds before leaping out, getting back into the blue car, and quickly driving away.

According to police, the suspect stole "a large sum of cash" from the victim. Police said that the suspect placed paper on their license plate so that they could not be identified.

Check out the shocking video of the jugging incident at the link below:

San Antonio, TX
