Fort Worth, TX

4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An explosion at a Texas elementary school on Monday (January 9) resulted in several injuries.

Four workers were transported to local hospitals after being hurt in an electrical explosion at Parkview Elementary School in Fort Worth. Keller ISD officials said "contracted workers were doing demolition work in an old unoccupied building on campus," FOX 4 reports.

A burn victim was transported to a hospital on a medical helicopter from the school's soccer field. That victim as taken to Parkland Hospital while the other three who suffered injuries were taken to other area hospitals.

There are no updates on their conditions at this time, the news outlet reports. No school staff or students were involved or injured in the explosion.

Comments / 0

 

