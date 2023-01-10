ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Restaurant Has The Best Buffet In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye
If you prefer piling your plate with multiple foods of your choice for every course, look no further than the restaurant with the best buffet in the entire state. This particular restaurant is not only extremely affordable, but offers options for the whole family.

According to a list compiled by Mashed , the restaurant with the best buffet in Missouri is Charley's Buffet in Lincoln. This buffet is also rated as one of the best in the country.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant with the best buffet in all of Missouri :

"If you ever find yourself driving through the quiet town of Lincoln, Missouri, you might be surprised to see a line of people wrapped around the outside of this non-descript restaurant (via Visit Missouri). But locals and visitors alike know that this is one of the region's best-kept secrets. Charley's Buffet serves up a large spread of hot and fresh American favorites. You'll find plenty of comfort food and Southern-style dishes, including sides like green beans and macaroni and cheese, along with main dishes like fried chicken and pork chops. There's also a spread of cobblers, puddings, and pies for dessert (via Tripadvisor). Right now, Charley's Buffet is only open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m."

For more information about the best buffets across the country visit Mashed.com .

