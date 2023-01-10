Where Will Next CFP National Championship Game Be Held? Get Ready, Texas!

Photo: Getty Images

The College Football Playoff National Championship game is coming to the Lone Star State next year!

The road to the natty travels right though Houston's NRG Stadium in 2024 — and it's the first time ever the Bayou City will host the big game. The game is scheduled to be played on January 8, 2024. This also marks the last year of the current four-team playoff format.

Host cities through 2024 were announced back in 2017. The next two host cities are Atlanta and Miami Gardens for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

While it's Houston's first time hosting the National Championship, it's not the first time NRG Stadium puts on a major sports event. In 2016, the city hosted the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four and the year after, it was the site of Super Bowl LI. This spring, the Final Four is back at NRG and in 2026, it's one of 11 stadiums set to host the World Cup.

As far as the national championship goes, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs defeated the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 on Monday (January 9) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Who will be victorious in Houston? Only time will tell!