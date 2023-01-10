Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Page County committee to fill supervisor vacancy by appointment
(Clarinda) -- A Page County committee has chosen to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors by appointment. The committee -- comprised of County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, and County Treasurer Angie Dow -- made the decision in the wake of Chuck Morris' resignation earlier this month. Wellhausen tells KMA News the committee intends to publish the vacancy in the local papers on January 18th and 19th, with the resumes and cover letters of interested candidates for the District 3 position due by noon on January 24th.
Cass County Democrats Donate to Mollett Park Wellmark Foundation Matching Assets to Community Health Grant
(Atlantic) The Cass County Democrats donated $200 to the Wellmark Foundation Matching Assets to Community Health Grant for the Mollett Park Community Garden Expansion. The project will increase access to healthy foods by expanding available edible landscaping and community gardens, and building new raised garden beds. In addition, educational signage will be installed regarding the benefits of growing, harvesting and consuming fresh produce. A shared produce stand will be installed for all community members to use.
Pottawattamie County adopting Beaver Bounty Program
(Pottawattamie Co) A new program for Pottawattamie County is aimed at helping mitigate damage created by beavers in Southwest Iowa. Today, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to adopt the Beaver Bounty Program. The program allows participants that harvest beavers for their pelts during trapping season to be paid $25 per beaver harvested in Pottawattamie County. The season ends April 15th.
kmaland.com
Proposed Clarinda leash law fails second reading after calls for stricter regulations
(Clarinda) – Efforts to establish a leash law for animals in Clarinda have gone back to square one. By a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council rejected the second reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would have required pets to be on a leash when off the owner’s premises. The rejection came after a handful of citizens spoke out asking for more strict regulations to be adopted. Colleen Strong says she deals with at-large animals when walking her dog.
kmaland.com
McQueen explains pipeline statement veto
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says he and the city council were "educated" on matters regarding a proposed carbon pipeline project. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the council took no action on rescinding McQueen's veto of a resolution approved at a previous council meeting objecting to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline, and the use of eminent domain for the project. McQueen explained his decision to veto the council's stance on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. While saying the city wanted something in place regarding its concerns regarding the project, McQueen added the council took action without hearing from the other side of the issue--namely from Green Plains and Summit Carbon officials.
Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalizes purchase of site in Mills County
The Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company announced in a press release it finalized the purchase of a site for its new beef processing facility in Mills County.
kmaland.com
Shen Council Pipeline Debate
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah City Hall was the site of another showdown on a controversial carbon pipeline project in KMAland.
kmaland.com
Shen district seeks second construction trades teacher
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is looking for an extra teacher in conjunction with the district's growing industrial tech program. By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a request for an additional full time construction teaching position at the high school. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says a second instructor is needed as the district's Career Technical Education or CTE programs continue to expand.
kmaland.com
SMC offering community referral bonuses to fill specialty job openings
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is taking a unique approach to help fill some specialty job openings. SMC recently rolled out a community referral bonus program that will pay community members who help refer someone for an eligible position. Haley Christiansen is Human Resources Manager at SMC, and she says the program is a way to enlist more people to help fill positions that can be tough to find candidates for.
Montgomery County man cited for Failure to Yield in Mills County accident
(Glenwood) An accident in Mills County on Saturday resulted in multiple people being injured. The Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Leslie Smith, of Red Oak, was driving a 2002 Ford and proceeded from a stopped position in front of 64-year-old Daniel Clark, of Papillion, NE. Clark was westbound in a 2022 Mazda on Bunge Avenue at 10:07 a.m. near 189th Street. Both Clark and a passenger were transported to Mercy Hospital for their injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
kmaland.com
Creston man booked on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Creston man was arrested in Montgomery County Monday night. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says Mathew Garcia was arrested around 11 p.m. on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while a license was denied or revoked. Authorities say the arrest occured in the 100 block of West Coolbaugh Street.
kmaland.com
Montgomery County traffic stop results in 2 arrests
(Red Oak) -- Two suspects face a felony drug charge following their arrest in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater of Council Bluffs and 26-year-old Summer Brooke French of Red Oak were arrested around 12:35 a.m. and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver over five grams, a Class B felony. Authorities say the arrests come after an investigation at a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 34 and E Avenue in which Montgomery County K-9 Unit "Riddick" alerted to the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, the sheriff's office says deputies seized approximately 85 grams of methamphetamine.
News Channel Nebraska
Superintendent sends school-wide message regarding life skills scandal
NEBRASKA CITY- Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a second statement Tuesday regarding the life skills scandal at the Nebraska City High School. Fritch made his first statement earlier in the day. Fritch said the school is aware of the allegations that have been made against staff members. Fritch:...
kmaland.com
KMAland superintendent charged with OWI
(Creston) -- The superintendent of the Sidney, South Page and East Mills School Districts faces OWI charges following an arrest over the weekend. According to a Creston Police report published in the Creston News Advertiser, 58-year-old Timothy Hood of Creston was arrested early Sunday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI, first offense. Police say officers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 34 shortly after 11:30 Saturday evening after it was observed making a right turn from the left turn lane. Contact was made with Hood, whom authorities allege had the odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, with bloodshot, watery eyes and impaired balance. Hood also allegedly made statements about consuming alcohol that evening. Hood reportedly consented to the HGN test, which he failed, and refused all other field sobriety testing.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater, of Villisca, was arrested Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $5,600. Summer Brooke French,...
kmaland.com
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
kmaland.com
Roy Lee Brandon, 71, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Roy passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Glenwood man arrested for OWI and Possession of a Controlled Substance
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 50-year-old Allen Emert, of Glenwood, on Wednesday for OWI 1st Offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.
One person transported to the hospital following an accident in Red Oak
(Montgomery Co) An Elliott woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says Tammy Glasgo, of Elliott, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord and stopped at the stoplight at Broadway and Cherry Street. Brent Davis was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and stopped behind the Honda. Davis began to move forward when he noticed the vehicles in the turn lane moving and struck the rear of the Honda while Glasgo was waiting for the green light.
Comments / 0