Oklahoma City, OK

LS-Swapped Ford F-100 Featured At Maple Brothers Oklahoma City Auction

By Elizabeth Puckett
 2 days ago
It's the best of all worlds in one vintage truck!

From the very beginning, Ford trucks have been proven workhorses but today these machines make for quite the classic collectible. Heading into its fifth generation, the Ford F100 took a big stride forward to a time where the market for trucks became more diverse. With more comfortable offerings, no longer were trucks simply dedicated work vehicles. Among the most popular seen on the road in the early 1970s, the F100 was a well optioned truck for the time, opening up the market to consumers using them as personal vehicles. Still, the trucks' capabilities could not be ignored and whether they were originally purchased new for hauling goods to and from the job site or just to get around, many at some point or another joined the growing American workforce.

While Ford built these trucks to last, years of abuse can take its toll. What that means today is finding a clean example for a collection or a solid classic ride can be tough, making restoration a long and tedious process. This truck rolls to you in more than perfect condition, as it has all the classic style you love from a vintage truck, with some modern upgrades.

Powering this 1971 Ford F100 is a modern 6.0-liter Vortec V8 engine with a mild cam and headers, the same engine you can find in heavy duty trucks rolling around on the roads today. Backing the powerful engine is a 6-speed automatic transmission that funnels the power through the drivetrain. It gets stopping power from 4-wheel disc brakes and rolls on 20-inch racing wheels.

This car and many other great classics are selling this weekend at https://www.proxibid.com/Ball-Auction-Service/OK-CLASSICS-CAR-MEMORABILIA-AUCTION/event-catalog/235425

Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
