Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dollar General Opened a New Store MissouriBryan DijkhuizenMissouri State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Belton, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Belton. The Temple High School soccer team will have a game with Belton High School on January 12, 2023, 06:00:00. The Cedar Park High School soccer team will have a game with Belton High School on January 12, 2023, 08:50:00.
News Channel 25
Fort Hood soldiers honored by Lampasas mayor for their community outreach
FORT HOOD, Texas — A big part of being stationed at Fort Hood is being part of the community and soldiers with the 20th Engineer Battalion’s 937th Clearance Company are taking that mission seriously. ”I think that the community should know that we are more than just a...
KWTX
Killeen ISD Board Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD Trustees approved 2023-2024 Academic Calendar during their scheduled board meeting Tuesday evening. KISD students will start the school year on Monday, August 14, 2023. The district collected data and input from various stakeholder groups, which included parents and staff, to create an academic...
News Channel 25
Trooper killed in 2001 crash honored with Waco highway dedication
WACO, Texas — A section of I-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County was dedicated Thursday to a 51-year-old state trooper who died in a four-vehicle crash on May 9, 2001. The 87th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Richard Cottle Highway. DPS Director Steven McCraw joined...
Baylor Bears Land Coveted QB Sawyer Robertson
Former Lubbock Coronado provides desperately needed quarterback depth for Bears.
Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game
AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
Gatesville Messenger
Brad Hunt selected as next police chief
A statewide search for Gatesville's next police chief led to the selection of a candidate who is well acquainted with Central Texas — Brad Hunt. The current police chief in Keene — a community of about 6,500 people located in Johnson County — Hunt previously had a distinguished 25-year career with the Temple Police Department.
News Channel 25
City of Waco looks to add affordable housing for growing population
WACO, Texas — Providing affordable housing for residents in Waco is the goal through the city's 2040 comprehensive plan. It will bring more development to Waco by the year 2040. The city is looking to sell and develop four acres of land in east Waco. Housing Director Galen Price...
KWTX
Killeen Fire Department battling large grass fire near Hercules and Gemini
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday evening were working to extinguish a large grass fire that has torched an estimated 35 acres near Hercules Avenue and Gemini Lane. “The area has been blocked off and we ask the community to please avoid the area,”...
KWTX
‘It’s really hard for us’: Businesses in downtown Waco grapple with ongoing construction
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ongoing improvements to Waco’s infrastructure have left roads downtown torn apart from construction, and local busines owners are feeling the impact. “It’s definitely made an effect on the overall business,” Nelson Rue, the owner of Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop on 5th Ave., told KWTX. “Right now, the intersection of 5th and Austin is completely shut down so you can’t drive up in front of our store right now at all.”
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
KWTX
One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
To rename or not, that is the question on Fort Hood Street
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council brought up the idea to rename Fort Hood St. on Jan. 3. The council had motioned to table the conversation until they all had the chance to speak with business owners on the street. Fort Hood, the military base is set to...
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor
TEMPLE, Texas — There's a new cookie for you to stock up on this upcoming cookie season. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced that it'll be debuting a brand new cookie flavor this February: the new Raspberry Rally. It's described to be the "sister" cookie of...
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.
KWTX
Man in Central Texas accused of beating girlfriend with a hammer
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday, Jan. 10, arrested Dillan Lambright after the man’s girlfriend accused him of beating her with a hammer. At approximately 5:00 a.m., police and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road to investigate reports of a woman who had visible injuries to her body.
Cedar Park man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder
Samuel Byrd, 35, pled guilty in November and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
