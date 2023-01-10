ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KWTX

Killeen ISD Board Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD Trustees approved 2023-2024 Academic Calendar during their scheduled board meeting Tuesday evening. KISD students will start the school year on Monday, August 14, 2023. The district collected data and input from various stakeholder groups, which included parents and staff, to create an academic...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Trooper killed in 2001 crash honored with Waco highway dedication

WACO, Texas — A section of I-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County was dedicated Thursday to a 51-year-old state trooper who died in a four-vehicle crash on May 9, 2001. The 87th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Richard Cottle Highway. DPS Director Steven McCraw joined...
WACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Brad Hunt selected as next police chief

A statewide search for Gatesville's next police chief led to the selection of a candidate who is well acquainted with Central Texas — Brad Hunt. The current police chief in Keene — a community of about 6,500 people located in Johnson County — Hunt previously had a distinguished 25-year career with the Temple Police Department.
GATESVILLE, TX
News Channel 25

City of Waco looks to add affordable housing for growing population

WACO, Texas — Providing affordable housing for residents in Waco is the goal through the city's 2040 comprehensive plan. It will bring more development to Waco by the year 2040. The city is looking to sell and develop four acres of land in east Waco. Housing Director Galen Price...
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘It’s really hard for us’: Businesses in downtown Waco grapple with ongoing construction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ongoing improvements to Waco’s infrastructure have left roads downtown torn apart from construction, and local busines owners are feeling the impact. “It’s definitely made an effect on the overall business,” Nelson Rue, the owner of Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop on 5th Ave., told KWTX. “Right now, the intersection of 5th and Austin is completely shut down so you can’t drive up in front of our store right now at all.”
WACO, TX
KWTX

One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
HILL COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor

TEMPLE, Texas — There's a new cookie for you to stock up on this upcoming cookie season. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced that it'll be debuting a brand new cookie flavor this February: the new Raspberry Rally. It's described to be the "sister" cookie of...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Man in Central Texas accused of beating girlfriend with a hammer

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday, Jan. 10, arrested Dillan Lambright after the man’s girlfriend accused him of beating her with a hammer. At approximately 5:00 a.m., police and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road to investigate reports of a woman who had visible injuries to her body.
WEST, TX

