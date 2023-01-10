ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you buy a Mega Millions ticket online in Arkansas?

By Addy Bink
 5 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – After yet another drawing without a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. It is now the third-largest in Mega Millions history and on track to be the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history .

Ready to try your luck at such a large prize but don’t want to wait in line at a grocery store or gas station? In some states, you can.

Mega Millions is played in nearly every state, except these five , as well as Washington, D.C. In some, you can purchase Mega Millions tickets online.

Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states

In some states, Mega Millions players can use third-party service options to purchase tickets. Lotto.com, for example, purchases tickets and sends digital images to the player. Players in Arkansas, Colorado , Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Texas can use this service, according to Lotto.com .

Residents in Oregon also have access to a courier service, theLotter Oregon . In Oklahoma and Indiana , players can build their ticket on the state lottery’s app but need to visit a retailer or lottery vending machine to print the ticket.

In these states, the lotteries sell tickets on their own websites: Georgia , Illinois , Kentucky , Michigan , New Hampshire , North Carolina , North Dakota , Pennsylvania , and Virginia . Washington, D.C. residents can also purchase tickets online. Most of these states require you to create an account with them before purchasing draws.

Powerball vs. Mega Millions: What’s the difference?

Lotteries in these states do not offer players the opportunity to purchase Mega Millions tickets online: Arizona , Arkansas , California , Connecticut , Delaware , Florida , Idaho , Iowa , Kansas , Louisiana , Maryland , Massachusetts , Minnesota , Montana , Mississippi , Missouri , Nebraska , New Mexico , Ohio , Oregon , South Carolina , South Dakota , Tennessee , Texas , Vermont , Washington , West Virginia , Wisconsin , and Wyoming .

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.

