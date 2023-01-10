ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

58 students receive white coats in Hunt School of Nursing ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hunt School of Nursing held a White Coat Ceremony Tuesday where 58 students received their white coats. The ceremony took place at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus. The white coat ceremony is a traditional rite of passage which welcomes students to health care education. TTUHSC […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shelter sees influx of migrants traveling from El Paso to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso Animal Services expansion delayed; 200 dogs will be impacted

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Animal Services confirmed the expansion of their shelter has been delayed. The expansion was supposed to begin in February but Animal Services said it has been pushed back to the beginning of March. "We really need it all," Julianne Newbold, Animal Services'...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans have mixed feelings about CBP's updated pursuit policy

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers...
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

The Creepy Roadside Doll of Horizon City

There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?. Seriously, though, what...
HORIZON CITY, TX
KFOX 14

Sun Metro reports decrease in crashes involving buses in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has obtained documents that detail the number of crashes that involved Sun Metro buses in 2022. In March, KFOX14 Investigates began looking into crashes involving Sun Metro busses after multiple Sun Metro bus drivers claimed they were experiencing burnout from working up to 60 hours a week.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Horizon FD gets major boost

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Horizon City fire department is starting the new year with eight full-time firefighters in addition to its volunteer force. Perhaps no one has seen the department grow more than current chief, Kris Menendez. When Menendez started as a volunteer firefighter in 1991, he was just 15 years old. He's The post Horizon FD gets major boost appeared first on KVIA.
HORIZON CITY, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course

“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Sunland Park Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant location closes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso has closed and a new concept restaurant is set to open downtown. The restaurant was located at Sunland Park Drive. The other Johnny Carinos locations on Airway Blvd, in El Paso, as well as the Alamogordo...
EL PASO, TX

