FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
58 students receive white coats in Hunt School of Nursing ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hunt School of Nursing held a White Coat Ceremony Tuesday where 58 students received their white coats. The ceremony took place at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus. The white coat ceremony is a traditional rite of passage which welcomes students to health care education. TTUHSC […]
cw39.com
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside isn’t so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it’s been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it’s certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
KFOX 14
WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
KFOX 14
Shelter sees influx of migrants traveling from El Paso to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services expansion delayed; 200 dogs will be impacted
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Animal Services confirmed the expansion of their shelter has been delayed. The expansion was supposed to begin in February but Animal Services said it has been pushed back to the beginning of March. "We really need it all," Julianne Newbold, Animal Services'...
City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
KSAT 12
Highly contagious rabbit disease that causes sudden death detected in Texas for first time this winter
SAN ANTONIO – The Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus 2 has been detected in three animals in Texas for the first time this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said two desert cottontail rabbits and one black-tailed jackrabbit in El Paso County tested positive for the disease. Rabbit Hemorrhagic...
‘Doing it for America’: El Paso gunman sent migrants running for cover, document says
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old El Paso man, accused of pointing a gun at migrants and sending them running for safety, claimed he was “doing it for America,” according to court documents obtained by KTSM. An arrest affidavit for Steven Driscoll says several witnesses saw him drive by an area that had been […]
The Very First Plane Hijacking In America Happened In El Paso Tx.
There have been a number of airplane hijackings in American history but the very first one happened right here in El Paso. There have been some very interesting, high profile and terrifying hijackings throughout the history of flight. One of the more interesting ones, remains unsolved. In 1971, a man...
KFOX 14
El Paso shoppers react to high costs of eggs, shortage caused partly by the avian flu
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Across the country the price of eggs has skyrocketed over the past weeks. The costs have gone up while the supply has gone down due to the avian flu impacting much of the nation's supply. A local farm owner in New Mexico, Natalie Viramontes...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans have mixed feelings about CBP's updated pursuit policy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers...
KFOX 14
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
The Creepy Roadside Doll of Horizon City
There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?. Seriously, though, what...
KFOX 14
Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament to be held at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department will host a Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament Saturday. The adult fishing catch and release tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to Noon at Ascarate Park. Fishing participants can register at the El Paso County...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro reports decrease in crashes involving buses in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has obtained documents that detail the number of crashes that involved Sun Metro buses in 2022. In March, KFOX14 Investigates began looking into crashes involving Sun Metro busses after multiple Sun Metro bus drivers claimed they were experiencing burnout from working up to 60 hours a week.
KFOX 14
Audio recording between 2 SISD board trustees at center of Texas Rangers' investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
Horizon FD gets major boost
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Horizon City fire department is starting the new year with eight full-time firefighters in addition to its volunteer force. Perhaps no one has seen the department grow more than current chief, Kris Menendez. When Menendez started as a volunteer firefighter in 1991, he was just 15 years old. He's The post Horizon FD gets major boost appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course
“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
KFOX 14
Sunland Park Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant location closes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso has closed and a new concept restaurant is set to open downtown. The restaurant was located at Sunland Park Drive. The other Johnny Carinos locations on Airway Blvd, in El Paso, as well as the Alamogordo...
KFOX 14
El Paso County holds public meetings about $100M in non-voter-approved debt
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans will have a chance to learn about the county's proposal to issue $100 million in non-voter-approved debt for critical public safety and essential public infrastructure project needs. El Paso County commissioners are looking to issue $59 million in Certificates of Obligation and...
