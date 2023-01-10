ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

US News and World Report

Former Nebraska Governor Ricketts to Become U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nebraska's former Republican Governor Pete Ricketts is due to become a U.S. senator after being appointed on Thursday to fill the seat left vacant by Republican Senator Ben Sasse. In an anticipated move, Nebraska's Republican Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of his predecessor at the state...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new session

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democratic leaders on Thursday wasted no time outlining their highly anticipated priorities for the session, including tax cuts and repeal of right to work, after taking total control of state government for the first time in 40 years.The agenda, first unveiled by the newly elected House and Senate leadership late Wednesday, will look to repeal a tax on retirees' pensions, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, expand anti-discrimination protections and restore a prevailing wage policy.Democrats also introduced legislation to repeal the state's controversial right to work law, setting up a potential fight both inside...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary

The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday.  Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
ALABAMA STATE
US News and World Report

New Hampshire Considers Mandating Cursive, Communism History

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Communism and cursive would be part of the mandatory curriculum in New Hampshire schools under a pair of bills harking back to bygone eras of history and handwriting. The House Education Committee held public hearings Wednesday on Republican bills to require that students be taught...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Democrat claims victory in Virginia state Senate race

(The Center Square) – The Democrat who ran in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Virginia state Senate appears to have achieved victory after his Republican opponent conceded Wednesday. Unofficial election results show Democrat Aaron Rouse holding 50.41% of the vote in the special election compared to Republican Kevin Adams, who held 49.5% of the vote. The two candidates were vying to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Republican Jen Kiggans, who was recently sworn into the U.S. House...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP

EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOKV

Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys

Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty in Pandemic Fraud Case

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said. Loc Vo, 55, of Boston's Brighton section, who was arrested last summer, pleaded guilty to wire fraud. He...
BOSTON, MA

