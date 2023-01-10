Read full article on original website
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
US News and World Report
Former Nebraska Governor Ricketts to Become U.S. Senator
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nebraska's former Republican Governor Pete Ricketts is due to become a U.S. senator after being appointed on Thursday to fill the seat left vacant by Republican Senator Ben Sasse. In an anticipated move, Nebraska's Republican Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of his predecessor at the state...
New York GOP says Santos ‘disgraced’ House, should resign
NEW YORK (AP) — Local Republican leaders in New York on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage. “His lies were not...
Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new session
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democratic leaders on Thursday wasted no time outlining their highly anticipated priorities for the session, including tax cuts and repeal of right to work, after taking total control of state government for the first time in 40 years.The agenda, first unveiled by the newly elected House and Senate leadership late Wednesday, will look to repeal a tax on retirees' pensions, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, expand anti-discrimination protections and restore a prevailing wage policy.Democrats also introduced legislation to repeal the state's controversial right to work law, setting up a potential fight both inside...
Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary
The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday. Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
US News and World Report
New Hampshire Considers Mandating Cursive, Communism History
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Communism and cursive would be part of the mandatory curriculum in New Hampshire schools under a pair of bills harking back to bygone eras of history and handwriting. The House Education Committee held public hearings Wednesday on Republican bills to require that students be taught...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Democrat claims victory in Virginia state Senate race
(The Center Square) – The Democrat who ran in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Virginia state Senate appears to have achieved victory after his Republican opponent conceded Wednesday. Unofficial election results show Democrat Aaron Rouse holding 50.41% of the vote in the special election compared to Republican Kevin Adams, who held 49.5% of the vote. The two candidates were vying to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Republican Jen Kiggans, who was recently sworn into the U.S. House...
Washington Examiner
Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP
EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
US News and World Report
Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys
Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
WCJB
Democratic Florida lawmakers ask DeSantis to order flags at half-staff in honor of Rosewood Victims
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. It’s been one hundred years since the Rosewood Massacre in Levy County. The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset...
US News and World Report
Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty in Pandemic Fraud Case
BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said. Loc Vo, 55, of Boston's Brighton section, who was arrested last summer, pleaded guilty to wire fraud. He...
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
Click10.com
Two South Florida politicians call it quits after state law ruling
MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public School board vice chair Lubby Navarro will leave her post and so will Miami Shores council member Crystal Wagar, Local 10 learned Friday. Both resignations come a day after a federal judge made a ruling on a new state law that bans politicians...
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being sued
'Rourke has claimed on multiple occasions that the fact that Warren contributed $1 million to Abbott's re-election campaign constitutes bribery. Now he is being sued for it.
Trump-Backed Election Loser Kari Lake Hints At Violence At Conservative Gathering
Lake was seen as one of the brightest stars in the Trump wing of the party but was among a slew of candidates spreading his election lies who lost in November.
